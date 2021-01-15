Insurance Agent Matthew Griggs Helping Consumers and Businesses to Optimize Insurance Policies

Griggs’ complimentary policy review is the ultimate way for individuals and businesses to ensure they are getting the best bang for their buck.

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of Washington State’s most beloved insurance agents, Matthew Griggs, is excited to announce he is helping both businesses and consumers to optimize their insurance policies, free of charge.Matthew Griggs is an insurance agent with the renowned Farmers Insurance Agency . Based in Clark County, Washington State, Griggs provides families and businesses with customized insurance solutions to meet each client’s diverse needs. Griggs is a firm believer that superior customer service, combined with unparalleled insurance coverage, are the key components to his success.In such times of uncertainty, insurance agent Matthew Griggs is providing comfort and reassurance to both consumers and businesses with a free in-person, or virtual, annual review of their insurance policies. This review is available to families and companies in Washington and Oregon and is designed to help provide peace of mind to confirm they have adequate protection against unforeseen loss.“It’s always best practice to do an annual review of your policies every year, but this year has been particularly challenging with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” says Griggs. “As such, I want to help alleviate a little bit of stress by helping policy holders to see if there is an opportunity for savings – savings we all need right now, more than ever. With my no-obligation and free consultation, we will look at all of the different discounts that may be available, while ensuring you have the coverage you need during these trying times.”To assist consumers and businesses in optimizing their policies, insurance agent Matthew Griggs has set up advanced self-scheduling options which allow clients to experience a greater level of VIP professional care, in a low-pressure way that puts policy holders in the driver’s seat.To book a complimentary online or in-person review and analysis with insurance agent Matthew Griggs, please visit https://calendly.com/hometownhero/charter About Farmers InsuranceFounded in 1928, Farmers Insurance has been providing clients with quality insurance products at reasonable rates. The company aims to meet the ever-changing needs of Americans and demonstrates an unwavering commitment to uphold its founding ideals to provide industry-leading products and first-rate services to the customers it’s privileged to serve.