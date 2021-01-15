Local Clark County Insurance Agent Matthew Griggs Reminds Residents it’s Time for an Annual Review

Griggs recommends all policy holders complete an annual review to ensure they have adequate coverage for their needs.

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular insurance agent, Matthew Griggs, is reminding residents of Clark County, Washington State, to complete an annual review of their insurance coverage.Matthew Griggs is an insurance agent with the renowned Farmers Insurance Agency. Based in Clark County, Washington State, Griggs provides families and businesses with customized insurance solutions to meet each client’s diverse needs. Griggs is a firm believer that superior customer service, combined with unparalleled insurance coverage, are the key components to his success.This week, insurance agent Matthew Griggs is reminding those with an insurance policy, no matter the agency, that it is time to complete an annual review of their current coverage. To help all policy holders from across the region, Griggs is offering a proactive and complimentary review and analysis of their current policies to ensure they have adequate coverage against loss and unforeseen financially detrimental events.“It’s quite surprising that many people don’t think to have an insurance agent complete a review of their policies each year,” Griggs says. “Through completing an annual review, consumers can gain access to a massive number of available discounts and multiple product offerings they wouldn’t have known about otherwise. With my complimentary review, I can look for any missing discounts to optimize your policy and your peace of mind. There really is no reason to wait to check for ways to improve your situation.”To obtain a free online or in-person review and analysis with insurance agent Matthew Griggs, please book a complimentary meeting with him at https://calendly.com/hometownhero/free-insurance-review About Farmers InsuranceFounded in 1928, Farmers Insurance has been providing clients with quality insurance products at reasonable rates. The company aims to meet the ever-changing needs of Americans and demonstrates an unwavering commitment to uphold its founding ideals to provide industry-leading products and first-rate services to the customers it’s privileged to serve.