ENERGY SECRETARY DAN BROUILLETTE URGES PRIORITIZING CRITICAL ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE WORKERS IN COVID-19 VACCINATION

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette urged the Governors of 55 states and territories to prioritize critical infrastructure mission-essential workers during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an official letter, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) noted that the critical infrastructure workforce should be prioritized for receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, in both the public and private sector, including: investor owned utilities, municipal-owned utilities, cooperatives, DOE’s Power Marketing Administrations and National Nuclear Security Administration sites, as well as members of the oil and natural gas subsector.

“The energy sector provides around-the-clock electricity and ensures the free flow of energy products, necessary for the health and safety of all Americans,” said Secretary Brouillette. “These critical energy workers support and preserve the infrastructure and operation centers critical to maintaining the backbone of the energy system. By prioritizing their health and safety for vaccine distribution alongside other frontline workers, we assure continuous distribution of energy to the Nation’s rural and urban communities.”

This is the third letter sent by Secretary Brouillette to the Nation’s Governors since the beginning of the pandemic, stressing the importance of the Nation’s critical infrastructure workforce for prioritization of personal protective equipment and vaccines. Vaccinating this workforce is vital to maintaining safe and efficient energy services that sustain the Nation’s economy during this challenging time.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940