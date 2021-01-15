Fee Structure for Licensing, Laboratory and Administrative Services Provided by the Department of Health (216-RICR-10-05-2)
ACUPUNCTURE
Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine: Application
§ 5-37.2-10(3)
$310.00
Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine: Renewal
§ 5-37.2-14(c)
$310.00
Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine/Chinese Herbology: Application
§ 5-37.2-10(3)
$310.00
Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine/Chinese Herbology: Renewal
§ 5-37.2-14(c)
$310.00
Acupuncture Assistant: License
§ 5-37.2-13(4)
$170.00
Acupuncture Assistant: Renewal
§ 5-37.2-14(c)
$170.00
APPLIED BEHAVIORAL ANALYST
Applied Behavior Analyst: Initial Application
§ 5-86-11
$150.00
Applied Behavior Analyst: Renewal
§ 5-86-13(c)
$150.00
Applied Behavior Assistant Analyst: Initial Application
§ 5-86-11
$150.00
Applied Behavior Assistant Analyst: Renewal
§ 5-86-13(c)
$150.00
Late Renewal Fee
§ 5-86-13(e)
$40.00
ASSISTED LIVING RESIDENCE ADMINISTRATOR
Application
§ 23-17.4-15.2
$220.00
Renewal
§ 23-17.4
$220.00
ATHLETIC TRAINER
Application
§ 5-60-11(1)
$60.00
Renewal
§ 5-60-11(2)
$60.00
Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-60-11(2)
$25.00
BARBERING/COSMETOLOGY
Barber: Application by Examination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Barber: Application by Verification (Endorsement)
§ 5-10-11(c)
$25.00
Barber: Reexamination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Barber: Renewal
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Barber: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-10-10(b)
$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00
Barber: 90 Day Temporary Permit
§ 5-10-11(c)
$25.00
Barber Instructor: Application by Examination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Barber Instructor: Application by Verification
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Barber Instructor: Reexamination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Barber Instructor: Renewal
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Barber Instructor: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-10-10(b)
$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00
Barber Shop: Renewal
§ 5-10-15(b)
$170.00
Demonstrator's Permit (all categories)
§ 5-10-13
$90.00
Esthetician: Application by Examination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Esthetician: Application by Verification
§ 5-10-11(c)
$25.00
Esthetician: Reexamination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Esthetician: Renewal
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Esthetician: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-10-10(b)
$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00
Esthetician: 90 Day Temporary Permit
§ 5-10-11(c)
$25.00
Esthetician Instructor: Application by Examination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Esthetician Instructor: Application by Verification (Endorsement)
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Esthetician Instructor: Reexamination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Esthetician Instructor: Renewal
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Esthetician Instructor: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-10-10(b)
$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00
Esthetics Shop: Initial License
§ 5-10-15(b)
$170.00
Esthetics Shop: Renewal
§ 5-10-15(b)
$170.00
Hairdresser/Cosmetologist: Application by Examination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Hairdresser/Cosmetologist: Application by Verification (Endorsement)
§ 5-10-11(c)
$25.00
Hairdresser/Cosmetologist: Reexamination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Hairdresser/Cosmetologist: Renewal
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Hairdresser/Cosmetologist: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-10-10(b)
$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00
Hairdresser Instructor: Application by Examination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Hairdresser Instructor: Application by Verification (Endorsement)
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Hairdresser Instructor: Reexamination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Hairdresser Instructor: Renewal
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Hairdresser Instructor: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-10-10(b)
$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00
Hair Design Shop: Initial License
§ 5-10-15(b)
$170.00
Hair Design Shop: Renewal
§ 5-10-15(b)
$170.00
Manicurist: Application by Examination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Manicurist: Application by Verification
§ 5-10-11(c)
$25.00
Manicurist: Reexamination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Manicurist: Renewal
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Manicurist: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-10-10(b)
$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00
Manicurist: 90 Day Temporary Permit
§ 5-10-11(c)
$25.00
Manicuring Instructor: Application by Examination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Manicuring Instructor: Application by Verification (Endorsement)
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Manicuring Instructor: Reexamination
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Manicuring Instructor: Renewal
§ 5-10-10(a)
$25.00
Manicuring Instructor: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-10-10(b)
$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00
Manicuring Shop: License
§ 5-10-15(b)
$170.00
Manicuring Shop: Renewal
§ 5-10-15(b)
$170.00
CHEMICAL DEPENDENCY PROFESSION
Chemical Dependency Clinical Supervisor: Application
§ 5-69-9
$75.00
Chemical Dependency Clinical Supervisor: Renewal
§ 5-69-9
$75.00
Chemical Dependency Professional: License
§ 5-69-9
$75.00
Chemical Dependency Professional: Renewal
§ 5-69-9
$75.00
CHIROPRACTIC
Chiropractor: Initial Application Examination
§ 5-30-6
$210.00
Chiropractor: Initial Application Endorsement
§ 5-30-7
$210.00
Chiropractor: Renewal
§ 5-30-12
$210.00
Chiropractor/Physiotherapy: Initial Application – Examination
§ 5-30-8(b)
$210.00
Chiropractor/Physiotherapy: Initial Application – Endorsement
§ 5-30-8(b)
$210.00
Chiropractor/Physiotherapy: Renewal
§ 5-30-12
$210.00
DENTAL
Dentist: Application
§ 5-31.1-6(d)
$965.00
Dentist Reexamination
§ 5-31.1-6(d)
$965.00
Dentist: Renewal
§ 5-31.1-21(a)
$965.00
Dentist: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-31.1-21(b)
$90.00
Dentist: Emeritus – Active Renewal
§ 5-31.1-21(a)
$220.00
Dentist: Emeritus – Active Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-31.1-21(b)
$90.00
Dentist: Inactive Status Renewal
§ 5-31.1-21(c)
$220.00
Dentist: Inactive Status – Reinstatement to Active
§ 5-31.1-21(c)
$965.00
Dentist: CSR Registration
§ 21-28.3.02(a)
$200.00
Volunteer Dentist
§ 5-31.1-6(d)
No Fee
Academic Faculty (Limited): License
§ 5-31.1-23(c)
$965.00
Academic Faculty (Limited): Renewal
§ 5-31.1-23(c)
$500.00
Academic Faculty (Limited): CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Hospital Dental Officer (Limited): License
§ 5-31.1-22
$65.00
Hospital Dental Officer (Limited): CSR
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Dental Anesthesia Facility: License
§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)
$40.00
Dental Anesthesia Facility: Renewal
§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)
$40.00
Dental Anesthesia – General/Deep Sedation: License
§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)
$70.00
Dental Anesthesia – General/Deep Sedation: Renewal
§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)
$70.00
Dental Anesthesia – Moderate Sedation: License
§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)
$70.00
Dental Anesthesia – Moderate Sedation: Renewal
§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)
$70.00
Dental Anesthesia – Minimal Sedation: License
§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)
$70.00
Dental Anesthesia – Minimal Sedation: Renewal
§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)
$70.00
Dental Anesthesia – Nitrous Oxide
§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)
No Fee
Dental Hygienist: Application
§ 5-31.1-6(d)
$65.00
Dental Hygienist: Reexamination
§ 5-31.1-21(d)
$65.00
Dental Hygienist: Renewal
§ 5-31.1-21(a)
$65.00
Dental Hygienist: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-31.1-21(b)
$90.00
Dental Hygienist: Emeritus – Active Renewal
§ 5-31.1-21(a)
$40.00
Dental Hygienist: Emeritus – Active Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-31.1-21(b)
$90.00
Dental Hygienist: Inactive Status Renewal
§ 5-31.1-21(c)
$40.00
Dentist Hygienist: Inactive Status – Reinstatement to Active Status
§ 5-31.1-21(c)
$65.00
Volunteer Dental Hygienist
§ 5-31.1-6(d)
No Fee
Public Health Dental Hygienist: Application
§ 5-31.1-39
$65.00
Public Health Dental Hygienist: Renewal
§ 5-31.1-39
$65.00
Public Health Dental Hygienist: Inactive
§ 5-31.1-39
$40.00
Public Health Dental Hygienist: Emeritus
§ 5-31.1-39
$40.00
Public Health Dental Hygienist: Penalty
§ 5-31.1-39
$25.00
Dental Hygienist – Local Anesthesia: License
§ 5-31.1-1(15)(A)
$70.00
Dental Hygienist – Local Anesthesia: Renewal
§ 5-31.1-1(15)(A)
$70.00
Dental Hygienist – Nitrous Oxide: License
§ 5-31.1-1(15)(A)
$70.00
Dental Hygienist – Nitrous Oxide: Renewal
§ 5-31.1-1(15)(A)
$70.00
Maxillofacial Surgery Dental Assistant: License
§ 5-31.1-31
$40.00
Maxillofacial Surgery Dental Assistant: Renewal
§ 5-31.1-31
$40.00
Maxillofacial Surgery Dental Assistant: Inactive
§ 5-31.1-31
$25.00
Maxillofacial Surgery Dental Assistant: Emeritus
§ 5-31.1-31
$25.00
Maxillofacial Surgery Dental Assistant: Penalty
§ 5-31.1-31
$15.00
DIETETICS/NUTRITION
Dietitian/Nutritionist: Application
§ 5-64-6(b)
$75.00
Dietitian/Nutritionist: Renewal
§ 5-64-8
$75.00
Dietitian/Nutritionist: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-64-8
$75.00
Dietitian/Nutritionist – Graduate Status: Application
§ 5-64-7
$75.00
ELECTROLYSIS
Electrologist: Initial Application Examination
§ 5-32-3
$25.00
Electrologist: Reexamination
§ 5-32-6(a)
$25.00
Electrologist: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal
§ 5-32-7
$25.00
Electrologist Apprentice
§ 5-32-3
No Fee
Electrologist: Renewal
§ 5-32-6(b)
$25.00
Electrologist Instructor: Application
§ 5-32-17
$25.00
Electrologist Instructor: Renewal
§ 5-32-6(b)
$25.00
EMBALMING/FUNERAL DIRECTING
Funeral Director/Embalmer: License
§ 5-33.2-5
$30.00
Funeral Director/Embalmer: Renewal
§ 5-33.2-15
$30.00
Funeral Director/Embalmer: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-33.2-15
$25.00
Embalming Intern: Registration
§ 5-33.2-16(a)
$25.00
Funeral Establishment: License
§ 5-33.2-12
$120.00
Funeral Establishment: Renewal
§ 5-33.2-15
$120.00
Funeral Establishment: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-33.2-15
$25.00
Funeral Establishment – Branch Office: License
§ 5-33.2-12
$90.00
Funeral Establishment – Branch Office: Renewal
§ 5-33.2-15
$90.00
Crematory: Application
§ 5-33.2-13.1
$120.00
Crematory: Renewal
§ 5-33.2-15
$120.00
Crematory: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-33.2-15
$25.00
EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES
EMR: Initial Application
§ 23-4.1-10(c)
$80.00
EMR: Renewal
§ 23-4.1-10(c)
$80.00
EMT: Initial Application
§ 23-4.1-10(c)
$120.00
EMT: Renewal
§ 23-4.1-10(c)
$120.00
Advanced EMT: Initial Application
§ 23-4.1-10(c)
$120.00
Advanced EMT: Renewal
§ 23-4.1-10(c)
$120.00
Advanced EMT – Cardiac: Initial Application
§ 23-4.1-10(c)
$120.00
Advanced EMT – Cardiac: Renewal
§ 23-4.1-10(c)
$120.00
Paramedic: Initial Application
§ 23-4.1-10(c)
$80.00
Paramedic: Renewal
§ 23-4.1-10(c)
$80.00
EMT – Instructor Coordinator: Application
§ 23-4.1-10(c)(3)
No Fee
EMT – Instructor Coordinator: Renewal
§ 23-4.1-10(c)(3)
No Fee
EMS Training Institution: Initial Application
§ 23-4.1-10(c)
$1,500.00
EMS Training Institution: Renewal
§ 23-4.1-10(c)
$1,500.00
Ambulance Service: Annual License
§ 23-4.1-10(c)
$490.00
Ambulance Service: 90 Day Temporary License
§ 23-4.1-10(c)(3)
$130.00
Ambulance: Annual Vehicle License
§ 23-4.1-10(c)
$250.00
Ambulance: Vehicle License (Pro-rated for 6 Months)
§ 23-4.1-10(c)(3)
$130.00
Ambulance: Vehicle Inspection Fee
§ 23-4.1-10(c)(2)
$170.00
Ambulance: Vehicle Reinspection Fee
§ 23-4.1-10(c)(3)
$90.00
HEARING AID DEALER
Hearing Aid Dealer/Fitter: Initial Application
§ 5-49-6(a)
$25.00
Hearing Aid Dealer/Fitter: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal
§ 5-49-6(b)
$25.00
Hearing Aid Dealer/Fitter: Renewal
§ 5-49-11(a)(1)
$25.00
Hearing Aid Dealer/Fitter: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-49-11(c)
$25.00
Hearing Aid Dealer/Fitter: Temporary Permit (12 month)
§ 5-49-8(b)
$25.00
Hearing Aid Dealer/Fitter: Temporary Permit (12 month) Renewal
§ 5-49-8(d)
$35.00
INTERPRETER FOR THE DEAF
Interpreter for the Deaf – Certified: License
§ 5-71-8(a)(3)
$25.00
Interpreter for the Deaf – Certified: Renewal
§ 5-71-9(c)
$25.00
Interpreter for the Deaf – Screened: License
§ 5-71-8(a)(3)
$25.00
Interpreter for the Deaf – Screened: Renewal
§ 5-71-9(c)
$25.00
Interpreter for the Deaf – Educational Interpreter: License
§ 5-71-8(a)(3)
$25.00
Interpreter for the Deaf – Educational Interpreter: Renewal
§ 5-71-9(c)
$25.00
Interpreter for the Deaf – Temporary (Student): License
§ 5-71-8(a)(3)
$25.00
Interpreter for the Deaf – Temporary (Student): Renewal
§ 5-71-9(c)
$25.00
Transliterator for the Deaf – Certified: License
§ 5-71-8(a)(3)
$25.00
Transliterator for the Deaf – Certified: Renewal
§ 5-71-9(c)
$25.00
Transliterator for the Deaf – Screened: License
§ 5-71-8(a)(3)
$25.00
Transliterator for the Deaf – Screened: Renewal
§ 5-71-9(c)
$25.00
Transliterator for the Deaf – Educational Interpreter: License
§ 5-71-8(a)(3)
$25.00
Transliterator for the Deaf – Educational Interpreter: Renewal
§ 5-71-9(c)
$25.00
Transliterator for the Deaf – Temporary (Student): License
§ 5-71-8(a)(3)
$25.00
Transliterator for the Deaf – Temporary (Student): Renewal
§ 5-71-9(c)
$25.00
LACTATION CONSULTATION
Lactation Consultant: Initial Application
§ 23-13.6-3
$50.00
Lactation Consultant: Renewal
§ 23-13.6-3
$50.00
Penalty Fee – Late renewal
§ 23-13.6-3
$45.00
MARRIAGE AND FAMILY THERAPY/MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING
Marriage and Family Therapist: Application
§ 5-63.2-16
$130.00
Marriage and Family Therapist: Renewal
§ 5-63.2-17(a)
$130.00
Marriage and Family Therapist: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-63.2-17(b)
$90.00
Marriage and Family Therapist: Reexamination
§ 5-63.2-16
$130.00
Mental Health Counselor: Application
§ 5-63.2-16
$70.00
Mental Health Counselor: Renewal
§ 5-63.2-17(a)
$50.00
Mental Health Counselor: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-63.2-17(b)
No Fee
Mental Health Counselor: Reexamination
§ 5-63.2-16
$70.00
MASSAGE THERAPY
Massage Therapist: Application
§ 23-20.8-3(e)
$65.00
Massage Therapist: Renewal
§ 23-20.8-3(e)
$65.00
MEDICAL MARIJUANA PROGRAM
Medical Marijuana Caregiver: Annual Fee for Registry Identification Card
§ 21-28.6-5(b)
$100.00
Medical Marijuana Patient: Annual Fee for Registry Identification Card
§ 21-28.6-5(b)
$50.00
Medical Marijuana Patient/Primary Caregiver: Annual Fee for Registry Identification Card for qualifying patients or primary caregivers who submit satisfactory evidence to the Department of being a recipient of Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Social Security Disability
§ 21-28.6-5(b)
$25.00
Medical Marijuana Minor Patient: Annual Fee for Registry Identification Card
§ 21-28.6-5(b)
$50.00
Medical Marijuana Hospice Expedited Initial Application
§ 21-28.6-5(b)
No Fee
Replacement Lost Registry Identification Card
§ 21-28.6-5(b)
$10.00
Reissue Registry Identification Card Due to Change in Required Information (all categories)
§ 21-28.6-5(b)
$10.00
Authorized Purchaser Fee for Registry
§ 21-28.6-5(b)
$50.00
MIDWIFERY
Midwife: Initial Application Examination
§ 23-13-9
$80.00
Midwife: Initial Application – Endorsed/Reciprocal
§ 23-13-9
$80.00
Midwife: Renewal
§ 23-13-9
$80.00
Certified Nurse Midwife: Renewal
§ 23-13-9
$145.00
Certified Professional Midwife: License by Exam
§ 23-13-9
$80.00
Certified Professional Midwife: License by Endorsement
§ 23-13-9
$80.00
Certified Professional Midwife: Renewal
§ 23-13-9
$80.00
Midwife: Temporary Permit (90 Day)
§ 23-13-9
$80.00
Midwife: CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$200.00
MUSIC THERAPY
Music Therapist: Initial Application
§ 23-20.8.1-6
$90.00
Music Therapist: Renewal
§ 23-20.8.1-6
$90.00
Penalty Fee – Late renewal
§ 23-20.8.1-6
$45.00
NATUROPATHY
Doctor of Naturopathy: License
§5-36.1-13
$310.00
Doctor of Naturopathy: Renewal
§5-36.1-14(a)
$310.00
Doctor of Naturopathy: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§5-36.1-14(a)
$75.00
NURSING
Professional (Registered) Nurse: Initial Application Examination
§ 5-34-11(a) and § 5-34-12
$135.00
Professional (Registered) Nurse: Reexamination
§ 5-34-12
$135.00
Professional (Registered) Nurse: Initial Application – Endorsed/Reciprocal
§ 5-34-11(b) and § 5-34-12
$135.00
Professional (Registered) Nurse: Temporary Permit (90 Day)
§ 5-34-11(b) and § 5-34-12
$135.00
Professional (Registered) Nurse: Renewal
§ 5-34-19(a)
$135.00
Advanced Practice Registered Nurse – No Prescriptive Authority: Renewal
§ 5-34-45
$80.00
Advanced Practice Registered Nurse: Initial Application:
§ 5-34-45
$145.00
Advanced Practice Registered Nurse: Renewal
§ 5-34-45
$145.00
Advanced Practice Registered Nurse: Temporary Permit (90 Day)
§ 5-34-45
$145.00
Advanced Practice Registered Nurse: CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$200.00
Licensed Practical Nurse: Initial Application Examination
§ 5-34-15(a) and § 5-34-16
$45.00
Licensed Practical Nurse: Reexamination
§ 5-34-16
$45.00
Licensed Practical Nurse: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal
§ 5-34-15(b) and § 5-34-16
$45.00
Licensed Practical Nurse: Temporary Permit (90 Day)
§ 5-34-15(b) and § 5-34-16
$45.00
Licensed Practical Nurse: Renewal
§ 5-34-19(a)
$45.00
NURSING ASSISTANT
Nursing Assistant: Application
§ 23-17.9-6
$35.00
Nursing Assistant: Renewal
§ 23-17.9-7
$35.00
Nursing Assistant Training Program: Application
§ 23-17.9-3
$325.00
Nursing Assistant Training Program: Renewal
§ 23-17.9-3
$325.00
Medication Aide: Application
§ 23-17.9-2(a)(3)
$35.00
Medication Aide: Renewal
§ 23-17.9-2(a)(3)
$35.00
Medication Aide Training Program: Application
§ 23-17.9-2(a)(3)
$325.00
Medication Aide Training Program: Renewal
§ 23-17.9-2(a)(3)
$325.00
NURSING HOME ADMINISTRATOR
Renewal
§ 5-45-10
$160.00
OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY
Occupational Therapist: Application
§ 5-40.1-13
$140.00
Occupational Therapist: Renewal
§ 5-40.1-12(a)(2)
$140.00
Occupational Therapist: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-40.1-12(a)(5)
$50.00
Occupational Therapist: Reactivation
§ 5-40.1-12(b)
$140.00
Occupational Therapist: Graduate Practice (90 Day)
§ 5-40.1-9
$140.00
Occupational Therapy Assistant: Application
§ 5-40.1-13
$140.00
Occupational Therapy Assistant: Renewal
§ 5-40.1-12(a)(2)
$140.00
Occupational Therapy Assistant: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-40.1-12(a)(5)
$50.00
Occupational Therapist Assistant: Reactivation
§ 5-40.1-12(b)
$140.00
Occupational Therapist Assistant: Graduate Practice (90 Day)
§ 5-40.1-9
$140.00
OPTICIANRY
Optician: Application
§ 5-35.2-3
$30.00
Optician: Renewal
§ 5-35.2-3
$30.00
OPTOMETRY
Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges: Initial Application Examination
§ 5-35.1-4
$280.00
Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal
§ 5-35.1-4
$280.00
Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges: Renewal
§ 5-35.1-7
$280.00
Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-35.1-7
$90.00
Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges – Glaucoma: Initial Application Examination
§ 5-35.1-4
$280.00
Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges – Glaucoma: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal
§ 5-35.1-4
$280.00
Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges – Glaucoma: Renewal
§ 5-35.1-7
$280.00
Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges – Glaucoma: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-35.1-7
$90.00
Optometrist with Diagnostic Pharmaceutical Privileges: Renewal-Only
§ 5-35.1-7
$280.00
Optometrist with Diagnostic Pharmaceutical Privileges: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-35.1-7
$90.00
Optometrist with Topical Therapeutic Pharmaceutical Privileges: Renewal-Only
§ 5-35.1-7
$280.00
Optometrist with Topical Therapeutic Pharmaceutical Privileges: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-35.1-7
$90.00
Optometrist without Amplified Therapeutic Privileges: Renewal-Only
§ 5-35.1-7
$280.00
Optometrist without Amplified Therapeutic Privileges: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-35.1-7
$90.00
Optometrist (all applicable license types): Annual CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
PHARMACY
Pharmacist: License
§ 5-19.1-14(c)
$280.00
Pharmacist: Temporary License (90 Day)
§ 5-19.1-14(c)
$280.00
Pharmacist: Renewal
§ 5-19.1-20
$280.00
Pharmacy Intern: License
§ 5-19.1-15(a)
$70.00
Pharmacy Intern: Renewal
§ 5-19.1-15(a)
$70.00
Pharmacy Tech I: License
§ 5-19.1-16
$25.00
Pharmacy Tech I: Renewal
§ 5-19.1-16
$25.00
Pharmacy Tech II: License
§ 5-19.1-16
$25.00
Pharmacy Tech II: Renewal
§ 5-19.1-16
$25.00
Pharmacy – Retail: License
§ 5-19.1-9
$220.00
Pharmacy – Retail: Renewal
§ 5-19.1-9
$120.00
Pharmacy – Retail: Annual CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Pharmacy – Institutional: License
§ 5-19.1-9
$220.00
Pharmacy – Institutional: Renewal
§ 5-19.1-9
$120.00
Pharmacy – Institutional: Annual CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Pharmacy – Non-Resident: License
§ 5-19.1-11(b)
$340.00
Pharmacy – Non-Resident: Renewal
§ 5-19.1-11(b)
$180.00
Pharmacy – Non-Resident: Annual CSR
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Pharmacy – Restricted: License
§ 5-19.1-10(b)
$220.00
Pharmacy – Restricted: Renewal
§ 5-19.1-10(b)
$120.00
Pharmacy – Restricted: Annual CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Drug Manufacturer-In-State: License
§ 5-19.1-12
$220.00
Drug Manufacturer-In-State: Renewal
§ 5-19.1-12
$170.00
Drug Manufacturer-In-State: Annual CSR
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Drug Manufacturer-Out-of-State: License
§ 5-19.1-12
$340.00
Drug Manufacturer-Out-of-State: Renewal
§ 5-19.1-12
$260.00
Drug Manufacturer-Out-of-State: Annual CSR
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Drug Wholesaler-In-State: License
§ 5-19.1-13
$220.00
Drug Wholesaler-In-State: Renewal
§ 5-19.1-13
$170.00
Drug Wholesaler-In-State: Annual CSR
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Drug Wholesaler-Out-of-State: License
§ 5-19.1-13
$340.00
Drug Wholesaler-Out-of-State: Renewal
§ 5-19.1-13
$260.00
Drug Wholesaler-Out-of-State: Annual CSR
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Analytical Lab: Annual CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Medical Institution/Clinic: Annual CSR
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Narcotic Treatment Program: Annual CSR
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Research Facility: Annual CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Storage Facility: Annual CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Teaching Institution: Annual CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
PHYSICAL THERAPY
Physical Therapist: Initial Application Examination
§ 5-40-8
$155.00
Physical Therapist: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal
§ 5-40-8
$155.00
Physical Therapist: Renewal
§ 5-40-10(a)
$155.00
Physical Therapist: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-40-10(c)
$50.00
Physical Therapist: Graduate Practice (90 Day)
§ 5-40-8
$155.00
Physical Therapist Assistant: Initial Application Examination
§ 5-40-8.1
$50.00
Physical Therapist Assistant: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal
§ 5-40-8.1
$50.00
Physical Therapist Assistant: Renewal
§ 5-40-10(a)
$50.00
Physical Therapist Assistant: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-40-10(c)
$50.00
Physical Therapist Assistant: Graduate Practice
§ 5-40-8.1
$50.00
PHYSICIAN
Allopathic Physician (MD): Application
§ 5-37-2(a)
$1,090.00
Allopathic Physician (MD): Renewal
§ 5-37-10(a)
$1,090.00
Allopathic Physician (MD): Renewal with Approved Training
§ 5-37-10(a)
$870.00
Allopathic Physician (MD): Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-37-10(b)
$170.00
Allopathic Physician (MD): Inactive Status – Reinstatement to Active Status
§ 5-37-11
$1,090.00
Allopathic Physician (MD): CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$200.00
Volunteer Allopathic Physician
§ 5-37-2(a)
No Fee
Temporary Post Graduate Allopathic Physician: Application (only if XDEA # is not supplied within specified timeframe)
§ 5-37-2(a)
$545.00
CSR – Temporary Post Graduate Allopathic Physician: Application
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
CSR – Temporary Post Graduate Allopathic Physician: Renewal
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Osteopathic Physician (DO): Application
§ 5-37-2(a)
$1,090.00
Osteopathic Physician (DO): Re-examination
§ 5-37-2(a)
$1,090.00
Osteopathic Physician (DO): Renewal
§ 5-37-10(a)
$1,090.00
Osteopathic Physician (DO): Renewal with Approved Training
§ 5-37-10(a)
$870.00
Osteopathic Physician (DO): Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-37-10(b)
$170.00
Osteopathic Physician (DO): Inactive Status – Reinstatement to Active Status
§ 5-37-11
$1,090.00
Osteopathic Physician (DO): CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$200.00
Volunteer Osteopathic Physician
§ 5-37-2(a)
No Fee
Temporary Post Graduate Osteopathic Physician: Application (only if XDEA # is not supplied within specified timeframe)
§ 5-37-2(a)
$545.00
CSR – Temporary Post Graduate Osteopathic Physician: Application
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
CSR – Temporary Post Graduate Osteopathic Physician: Renewal
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Academic Faculty (Limited): License
§ 5-37-16.1
$545.00
Academic Faculty (Limited): Renewal
§ 5-37-16.1
$545.00
Academic Faculty (Limited): Annual CSR
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Hospital Medical Officer (Limited): License
§ 5-37-16(a)
$65.00
Hospital Medical Officer (Limited): Renewal
§ 5-37-16(a)
$65.00
Hospital Medical Officer (Limited): Annual CSR
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Physician Hospital Bed Fee
§ 5-37-10(c)
$54.50
PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT
Application
§ 5-54-9(4)
$110.00
Renewal
§ 5-54-11(b)
$110.00
Physician Assistant: CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$200.00
PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Podiatrist: Application
§ 5-29-7
$240.00
Podiatrist: Renewal
§ 5-29-11
$240.00
Podiatrist: CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$200.00
Podiatric Hospital Officer (Limited): License
§ 5-29-13
$65.00
Podiatric Hospital Officer (Limited): Annual CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
Academic Faculty-Podiatric (Limited): License
§ 5-29-14
$120.00
Academic Faculty-Podiatric (Limited): Annual
§ 5-29-14
$120.00
Academic Faculty-Podiatric (Limited): Annual CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$100.00
PSYCHOLOGY
Psychologist: Application
§ 5-44-12
$230.00
Psychologist: Renewal
§ 5-44-15(c)
$230.00
Psychologist: Late Renewal (added to base)
§ 5-44-15(e)
$50.00
Psychologist: Temporary License (Trainee)
§ 5-44-13
$120.00
RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Radiographer: License
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$60.00
Radiographer: Renewal
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$60.00
Radiographer-Graduate Technologist (90 day): License
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$60.00
Nuclear Medicine Technologist: License
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$85.00
Nuclear Medicine Technologist: Renewal
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$85.00
NMT-Graduate Technologist (90 day): License
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$85.00
Radiation Therapist: License
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$85.00
Radiation Therapist: Renewal
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$85.00
Radiation Therapist-Graduate Technologist (90 day): License
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$85.00
Radiologist Assistant: License
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$85.00
Radiologist Assistant: Renewal
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$85.00
Radiologist Assistant-Graduate Technologist (90 day): License
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$85.00
Supplemental Authorization for Computed Tomography: License
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$50.00
Supplemental Authorization for Computed Tomography: Renewal
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$50.00
All Radiologic Technology Licenses: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-68.1-10(a)
$40.00
RESPIRATORY CARE
Respiratory Care Practitioner: Application
§ 23-39-11(b)
$60.00
Respiratory Care Practitioner: Renewal
§ 23-39-11(c)
$60.00
Respiratory Care Practitioner: Graduate Practice (90 Day)
§ 23-39-9(a)
$60.00
Respiratory Care Practitioner: Temporary (90 Day)
§ 23-39-7(b)
$60.00
SOCIAL WORK
Clinical Social Worker: Application
§ 5-39.1-9
$70.00
Clinical Social Worker: Renewal
§ 5-39.1-9
$70.00
Clinical Social Worker: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-39.1-9
$40.00
Independent Clinical Social Worker: License
§ 5-39.1-9
$70.00
Independent Clinical Social Worker: Renewal
§ 5-39.1-9
$70.00
Independent Clinical Social Worker: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-39.1-9
$40.00
SPEECH LANGUAGE PATHOLOGY/AUDIOLOGY
Audiologist: Application
§ 5-48-9(a)
$65.00
Audiologist: Renewal
§ 5-48-9(a)
$65.00
Audiologist: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-48-9(b)
$50.00
Audiologist: Reinstatement
§ 5-48-9(d)(1)
$65.00
Audiology Support Personnel – Late Filing
§ 5-48-9(e)
$65.00
Speech Language Pathologist: Application
§ 5-48-9(a)
$145.00
Speech Language Pathologist: Renewal
§ 5-48-9(a)
$145.00
Speech Language Pathologist: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-48-9(b)
$50.00
Speech Language Pathologist: Reinstatement
§ 5-48-9(d)(1)
$145.00
Speech Language Pathologist – Provisional: License
§ 5-48-9(a)
$65.00
Speech Language Pathologist – Provisional: Renewal
§ 5-48-9(a)
$65.00
Speech Language Support Personnel – Late Filing
§ 5-48-9(b)(14)
$90.00
VETERINARY MEDICINE
Veterinarian: Application Fee
§ 5-25-10
$40.00
Veterinarian: Initial Application Examination
§ 5-25-11(a)
$540.00
Veterinarian: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal
§ 5-25-11(b)
$540.00
Veterinarian: Renewal
§ 5-25-12(a)
$580.00
Veterinarian: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)
§ 5-25-12(c)
$120.00
Veterinarian: CSR Registration
§ 21-28-3.02(a)
$200.00