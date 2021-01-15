Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fee Structure for Licensing, Laboratory and Administrative Services Provided by the Department of Health (216-RICR-10-05-2)

ACUPUNCTURE

Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine: Application

§ 5-37.2-10(3)

$310.00

Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine: Renewal

§ 5-37.2-14(c)

$310.00

Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine/Chinese Herbology: Application

§ 5-37.2-10(3)

$310.00

Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine/Chinese Herbology: Renewal

§ 5-37.2-14(c)

$310.00

Acupuncture Assistant: License

§ 5-37.2-13(4)

$170.00

Acupuncture Assistant: Renewal

§ 5-37.2-14(c)

$170.00

APPLIED BEHAVIORAL ANALYST

Applied Behavior Analyst: Initial Application

§ 5-86-11

$150.00

Applied Behavior Analyst: Renewal

§ 5-86-13(c)

$150.00

Applied Behavior Assistant Analyst: Initial Application

§ 5-86-11

$150.00

Applied Behavior Assistant Analyst: Renewal

§ 5-86-13(c)

$150.00

Late Renewal Fee

§ 5-86-13(e)

$40.00

ASSISTED LIVING RESIDENCE ADMINISTRATOR

Application

§ 23-17.4-15.2

$220.00

Renewal

§ 23-17.4

$220.00

ATHLETIC TRAINER

Application

§ 5-60-11(1)

$60.00

Renewal

§ 5-60-11(2)

$60.00

Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-60-11(2)

$25.00

BARBERING/COSMETOLOGY

Barber: Application by Examination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Barber: Application by Verification (Endorsement)

§ 5-10-11(c)

$25.00

Barber: Reexamination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Barber: Renewal

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Barber: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-10-10(b)

$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00

Barber: 90 Day Temporary Permit

§ 5-10-11(c)

$25.00

Barber Instructor: Application by Examination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Barber Instructor: Application by Verification

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Barber Instructor: Reexamination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Barber Instructor: Renewal

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Barber Instructor: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-10-10(b)

$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00

Barber Shop: Renewal

§ 5-10-15(b)

$170.00

Demonstrator's Permit (all categories)

§ 5-10-13

$90.00

Esthetician: Application by Examination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Esthetician: Application by Verification

§ 5-10-11(c)

$25.00

Esthetician: Reexamination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Esthetician: Renewal

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Esthetician: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-10-10(b)

$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00

Esthetician: 90 Day Temporary Permit

§ 5-10-11(c)

$25.00

Esthetician Instructor: Application by Examination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Esthetician Instructor: Application by Verification (Endorsement)

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Esthetician Instructor: Reexamination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Esthetician Instructor: Renewal

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Esthetician Instructor: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-10-10(b)

$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00

Esthetics Shop: Initial License

§ 5-10-15(b)

$170.00

Esthetics Shop: Renewal

§ 5-10-15(b)

$170.00

Hairdresser/Cosmetologist: Application by Examination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Hairdresser/Cosmetologist: Application by Verification (Endorsement)

§ 5-10-11(c)

$25.00

Hairdresser/Cosmetologist: Reexamination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Hairdresser/Cosmetologist: Renewal

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Hairdresser/Cosmetologist: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-10-10(b)

$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00

Hairdresser Instructor: Application by Examination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Hairdresser Instructor: Application by Verification (Endorsement)

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Hairdresser Instructor: Reexamination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Hairdresser Instructor: Renewal

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Hairdresser Instructor: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-10-10(b)

$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00

Hair Design Shop: Initial License

§ 5-10-15(b)

$170.00

Hair Design Shop: Renewal

§ 5-10-15(b)

$170.00

Manicurist: Application by Examination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Manicurist: Application by Verification

§ 5-10-11(c)

$25.00

Manicurist: Reexamination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Manicurist: Renewal

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Manicurist: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-10-10(b)

$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00

Manicurist: 90 Day Temporary Permit

§ 5-10-11(c)

$25.00

Manicuring Instructor: Application by Examination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Manicuring Instructor: Application by Verification (Endorsement)

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Manicuring Instructor: Reexamination

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Manicuring Instructor: Renewal

§ 5-10-10(a)

$25.00

Manicuring Instructor: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-10-10(b)

$25.00 for each renewal cycle lapsed to a maximum of $100.00

Manicuring Shop: License

§ 5-10-15(b)

$170.00

Manicuring Shop: Renewal

§ 5-10-15(b)

$170.00

CHEMICAL DEPENDENCY PROFESSION

Chemical Dependency Clinical Supervisor: Application

§ 5-69-9

$75.00

Chemical Dependency Clinical Supervisor: Renewal

§ 5-69-9

$75.00

Chemical Dependency Professional: License

§ 5-69-9

$75.00

Chemical Dependency Professional: Renewal

§ 5-69-9

$75.00

CHIROPRACTIC

Chiropractor: Initial Application Examination

§ 5-30-6

$210.00

Chiropractor: Initial Application Endorsement

§ 5-30-7

$210.00

Chiropractor: Renewal

§ 5-30-12

$210.00

Chiropractor/Physiotherapy: Initial Application – Examination

§ 5-30-8(b)

$210.00

Chiropractor/Physiotherapy: Initial Application – Endorsement

§ 5-30-8(b)

$210.00

Chiropractor/Physiotherapy: Renewal

§ 5-30-12

$210.00

DENTAL

Dentist: Application

§ 5-31.1-6(d)

$965.00

Dentist Reexamination

§ 5-31.1-6(d)

$965.00

Dentist: Renewal

§ 5-31.1-21(a)

$965.00

Dentist: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-31.1-21(b)

$90.00

Dentist: Emeritus – Active Renewal

§ 5-31.1-21(a)

$220.00

Dentist: Emeritus – Active Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-31.1-21(b)

$90.00

Dentist: Inactive Status Renewal

§ 5-31.1-21(c)

$220.00

Dentist: Inactive Status – Reinstatement to Active

§ 5-31.1-21(c)

$965.00

Dentist: CSR Registration

§ 21-28.3.02(a)

$200.00

Volunteer Dentist

§ 5-31.1-6(d)

No Fee

Academic Faculty (Limited): License

§ 5-31.1-23(c)

$965.00

Academic Faculty (Limited): Renewal

§ 5-31.1-23(c)

$500.00

Academic Faculty (Limited): CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Hospital Dental Officer (Limited): License

§ 5-31.1-22

$65.00

Hospital Dental Officer (Limited): CSR

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Dental Anesthesia Facility: License

§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)

$40.00

Dental Anesthesia Facility: Renewal

§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)

$40.00

Dental Anesthesia – General/Deep Sedation: License

§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)

$70.00

Dental Anesthesia – General/Deep Sedation: Renewal

§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)

$70.00

Dental Anesthesia – Moderate Sedation: License

§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)

$70.00

Dental Anesthesia – Moderate Sedation: Renewal

§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)

$70.00

Dental Anesthesia – Minimal Sedation: License

§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)

$70.00

Dental Anesthesia – Minimal Sedation: Renewal

§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)

$70.00

Dental Anesthesia – Nitrous Oxide

§ 5-31.1-1(16)(B)

No Fee

Dental Hygienist: Application

§ 5-31.1-6(d)

$65.00

Dental Hygienist: Reexamination

§ 5-31.1-21(d)

$65.00

Dental Hygienist: Renewal

§ 5-31.1-21(a)

$65.00

Dental Hygienist: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-31.1-21(b)

$90.00

Dental Hygienist: Emeritus – Active Renewal

§ 5-31.1-21(a)

$40.00

Dental Hygienist: Emeritus – Active Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-31.1-21(b)

$90.00

Dental Hygienist: Inactive Status Renewal

§ 5-31.1-21(c)

$40.00

Dentist Hygienist: Inactive Status – Reinstatement to Active Status

§ 5-31.1-21(c)

$65.00

Volunteer Dental Hygienist

§ 5-31.1-6(d)

No Fee

Public Health Dental Hygienist: Application

§ 5-31.1-39

$65.00

Public Health Dental Hygienist: Renewal

§ 5-31.1-39

$65.00

Public Health Dental Hygienist: Inactive

§ 5-31.1-39

$40.00

Public Health Dental Hygienist: Emeritus

§ 5-31.1-39

$40.00

Public Health Dental Hygienist: Penalty

§ 5-31.1-39

$25.00

Dental Hygienist – Local Anesthesia: License

§ 5-31.1-1(15)(A)

$70.00

Dental Hygienist – Local Anesthesia: Renewal

§ 5-31.1-1(15)(A)

$70.00

Dental Hygienist – Nitrous Oxide: License

§ 5-31.1-1(15)(A)

$70.00

Dental Hygienist – Nitrous Oxide: Renewal

§ 5-31.1-1(15)(A)

$70.00

Maxillofacial Surgery Dental Assistant: License

§ 5-31.1-31

$40.00

Maxillofacial Surgery Dental Assistant: Renewal

§ 5-31.1-31

$40.00

Maxillofacial Surgery Dental Assistant: Inactive

§ 5-31.1-31

$25.00

Maxillofacial Surgery Dental Assistant: Emeritus

§ 5-31.1-31

$25.00

Maxillofacial Surgery Dental Assistant: Penalty

§ 5-31.1-31

$15.00

DIETETICS/NUTRITION

Dietitian/Nutritionist: Application

§ 5-64-6(b)

$75.00

Dietitian/Nutritionist: Renewal

§ 5-64-8

$75.00

Dietitian/Nutritionist: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-64-8

$75.00

Dietitian/Nutritionist – Graduate Status: Application

§ 5-64-7

$75.00

ELECTROLYSIS

Electrologist: Initial Application Examination

§ 5-32-3

$25.00

Electrologist: Reexamination

§ 5-32-6(a)

$25.00

Electrologist: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal

§ 5-32-7

$25.00

Electrologist Apprentice

§ 5-32-3

No Fee

Electrologist: Renewal

§ 5-32-6(b)

$25.00

Electrologist Instructor: Application

§ 5-32-17

$25.00

Electrologist Instructor: Renewal

§ 5-32-6(b)

$25.00

EMBALMING/FUNERAL DIRECTING

Funeral Director/Embalmer: License

§ 5-33.2-5

$30.00

Funeral Director/Embalmer: Renewal

§ 5-33.2-15

$30.00

Funeral Director/Embalmer: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-33.2-15

$25.00

Embalming Intern: Registration

§ 5-33.2-16(a)

$25.00

Funeral Establishment: License

§ 5-33.2-12

$120.00

Funeral Establishment: Renewal

§ 5-33.2-15

$120.00

Funeral Establishment: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-33.2-15

$25.00

Funeral Establishment – Branch Office: License

§ 5-33.2-12

$90.00

Funeral Establishment – Branch Office: Renewal

§ 5-33.2-15

$90.00

Crematory: Application

§ 5-33.2-13.1

$120.00

Crematory: Renewal

§ 5-33.2-15

$120.00

Crematory: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-33.2-15

$25.00

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES

EMR: Initial Application

§ 23-4.1-10(c)

$80.00

EMR: Renewal

§ 23-4.1-10(c)

$80.00

EMT: Initial Application

§ 23-4.1-10(c)

$120.00

EMT: Renewal

§ 23-4.1-10(c)

$120.00

Advanced EMT: Initial Application

§ 23-4.1-10(c)

$120.00

Advanced EMT: Renewal

§ 23-4.1-10(c)

$120.00

Advanced EMT – Cardiac: Initial Application

§ 23-4.1-10(c)

$120.00

Advanced EMT – Cardiac: Renewal

§ 23-4.1-10(c)

$120.00

Paramedic: Initial Application

§ 23-4.1-10(c)

$80.00

Paramedic: Renewal

§ 23-4.1-10(c)

$80.00

EMT – Instructor Coordinator: Application

§ 23-4.1-10(c)(3)

No Fee

EMT – Instructor Coordinator: Renewal

§ 23-4.1-10(c)(3)

No Fee

EMS Training Institution: Initial Application

§ 23-4.1-10(c)

$1,500.00

EMS Training Institution: Renewal

§ 23-4.1-10(c)

$1,500.00

Ambulance Service: Annual License

§ 23-4.1-10(c)

$490.00

Ambulance Service: 90 Day Temporary License

§ 23-4.1-10(c)(3)

$130.00

Ambulance: Annual Vehicle License

§ 23-4.1-10(c)

$250.00

Ambulance: Vehicle License (Pro-rated for 6 Months)

§ 23-4.1-10(c)(3)

$130.00

Ambulance: Vehicle Inspection Fee

§ 23-4.1-10(c)(2)

$170.00

Ambulance: Vehicle Reinspection Fee

§ 23-4.1-10(c)(3)

$90.00

HEARING AID DEALER

Hearing Aid Dealer/Fitter: Initial Application

§ 5-49-6(a)

$25.00

Hearing Aid Dealer/Fitter: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal

§ 5-49-6(b)

$25.00

Hearing Aid Dealer/Fitter: Renewal

§ 5-49-11(a)(1)

$25.00

Hearing Aid Dealer/Fitter: Reinstatement (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-49-11(c)

$25.00

Hearing Aid Dealer/Fitter: Temporary Permit (12 month)

§ 5-49-8(b)

$25.00

Hearing Aid Dealer/Fitter: Temporary Permit (12 month) Renewal

§ 5-49-8(d)

$35.00

INTERPRETER FOR THE DEAF

Interpreter for the Deaf – Certified: License

§ 5-71-8(a)(3)

$25.00

Interpreter for the Deaf – Certified: Renewal

§ 5-71-9(c)

$25.00

Interpreter for the Deaf – Screened: License

§ 5-71-8(a)(3)

$25.00

Interpreter for the Deaf – Screened: Renewal

§ 5-71-9(c)

$25.00

Interpreter for the Deaf – Educational Interpreter: License

§ 5-71-8(a)(3)

$25.00

Interpreter for the Deaf – Educational Interpreter: Renewal

§ 5-71-9(c)

$25.00

Interpreter for the Deaf – Temporary (Student): License

§ 5-71-8(a)(3)

$25.00

Interpreter for the Deaf – Temporary (Student): Renewal

§ 5-71-9(c)

$25.00

Transliterator for the Deaf – Certified: License

§ 5-71-8(a)(3)

$25.00

Transliterator for the Deaf – Certified: Renewal

§ 5-71-9(c)

$25.00

Transliterator for the Deaf – Screened: License

§ 5-71-8(a)(3)

$25.00

Transliterator for the Deaf – Screened: Renewal

§ 5-71-9(c)

$25.00

Transliterator for the Deaf – Educational Interpreter: License

§ 5-71-8(a)(3)

$25.00

Transliterator for the Deaf – Educational Interpreter: Renewal

§ 5-71-9(c)

$25.00

Transliterator for the Deaf – Temporary (Student): License

§ 5-71-8(a)(3)

$25.00

Transliterator for the Deaf – Temporary (Student): Renewal

§ 5-71-9(c)

$25.00

LACTATION CONSULTATION

Lactation Consultant: Initial Application

§ 23-13.6-3

$50.00

Lactation Consultant: Renewal

§ 23-13.6-3

$50.00

Penalty Fee – Late renewal

§ 23-13.6-3

$45.00

MARRIAGE AND FAMILY THERAPY/MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING

Marriage and Family Therapist: Application

§ 5-63.2-16

$130.00

Marriage and Family Therapist: Renewal

§ 5-63.2-17(a)

$130.00

Marriage and Family Therapist: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-63.2-17(b)

$90.00

Marriage and Family Therapist: Reexamination

§ 5-63.2-16

$130.00

Mental Health Counselor: Application

§ 5-63.2-16

$70.00

Mental Health Counselor: Renewal

§ 5-63.2-17(a)

$50.00

Mental Health Counselor: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-63.2-17(b)

No Fee

Mental Health Counselor: Reexamination

§ 5-63.2-16

$70.00

MASSAGE THERAPY

Massage Therapist: Application

§ 23-20.8-3(e)

$65.00

Massage Therapist: Renewal

§ 23-20.8-3(e)

$65.00

MEDICAL MARIJUANA PROGRAM

Medical Marijuana Caregiver: Annual Fee for Registry Identification Card

§ 21-28.6-5(b)

$100.00

Medical Marijuana Patient: Annual Fee for Registry Identification Card

§ 21-28.6-5(b)

$50.00

Medical Marijuana Patient/Primary Caregiver: Annual Fee for Registry Identification Card for qualifying patients or primary caregivers who submit satisfactory evidence to the Department of being a recipient of Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Social Security Disability

§ 21-28.6-5(b)

$25.00

Medical Marijuana Minor Patient: Annual Fee for Registry Identification Card

§ 21-28.6-5(b)

$50.00

Medical Marijuana Hospice Expedited Initial Application

§ 21-28.6-5(b)

No Fee

Replacement Lost Registry Identification Card

§ 21-28.6-5(b)

$10.00

Reissue Registry Identification Card Due to Change in Required Information (all categories)

§ 21-28.6-5(b)

$10.00

Authorized Purchaser Fee for Registry

§ 21-28.6-5(b)

$50.00

MIDWIFERY

Midwife: Initial Application Examination

§ 23-13-9

$80.00

Midwife: Initial Application – Endorsed/Reciprocal

§ 23-13-9

$80.00

Midwife: Renewal

§ 23-13-9

$80.00

Certified Nurse Midwife: Renewal

§ 23-13-9

$145.00

Certified Professional Midwife: License by Exam

§ 23-13-9

$80.00

Certified Professional Midwife: License by Endorsement

§ 23-13-9

$80.00

Certified Professional Midwife: Renewal

§ 23-13-9

$80.00

Midwife: Temporary Permit (90 Day)

§ 23-13-9

$80.00

Midwife: CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$200.00

MUSIC THERAPY

Music Therapist: Initial Application

§ 23-20.8.1-6

$90.00

Music Therapist: Renewal

§ 23-20.8.1-6

$90.00

Penalty Fee – Late renewal

§ 23-20.8.1-6

$45.00

NATUROPATHY

Doctor of Naturopathy: License

§5-36.1-13

$310.00

Doctor of Naturopathy: Renewal

§5-36.1-14(a)

$310.00

Doctor of Naturopathy: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§5-36.1-14(a)

$75.00

NURSING

Professional (Registered) Nurse: Initial Application Examination

§ 5-34-11(a) and § 5-34-12

$135.00

Professional (Registered) Nurse: Reexamination

§ 5-34-12

$135.00

Professional (Registered) Nurse: Initial Application – Endorsed/Reciprocal

§ 5-34-11(b) and § 5-34-12

$135.00

Professional (Registered) Nurse: Temporary Permit (90 Day)

§ 5-34-11(b) and § 5-34-12

$135.00

Professional (Registered) Nurse: Renewal

§ 5-34-19(a)

$135.00

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse – No Prescriptive Authority: Renewal

§ 5-34-45

$80.00

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse: Initial Application:

§ 5-34-45

$145.00

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse: Renewal

§ 5-34-45

$145.00

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse: Temporary Permit (90 Day)

§ 5-34-45

$145.00

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse: CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$200.00

Licensed Practical Nurse: Initial Application Examination

§ 5-34-15(a) and § 5-34-16

$45.00

Licensed Practical Nurse: Reexamination

§ 5-34-16

$45.00

Licensed Practical Nurse: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal

§ 5-34-15(b) and § 5-34-16

$45.00

Licensed Practical Nurse: Temporary Permit (90 Day)

§ 5-34-15(b) and § 5-34-16

$45.00

Licensed Practical Nurse: Renewal

§ 5-34-19(a)

$45.00

NURSING ASSISTANT

Nursing Assistant: Application

§ 23-17.9-6

$35.00

Nursing Assistant: Renewal

§ 23-17.9-7

$35.00

Nursing Assistant Training Program: Application

§ 23-17.9-3

$325.00

Nursing Assistant Training Program: Renewal

§ 23-17.9-3

$325.00

Medication Aide: Application

§ 23-17.9-2(a)(3)

$35.00

Medication Aide: Renewal

§ 23-17.9-2(a)(3)

$35.00

Medication Aide Training Program: Application

§ 23-17.9-2(a)(3)

$325.00

Medication Aide Training Program: Renewal

§ 23-17.9-2(a)(3)

$325.00

NURSING HOME ADMINISTRATOR

Renewal

§ 5-45-10

$160.00

OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY

Occupational Therapist: Application

§ 5-40.1-13

$140.00

Occupational Therapist: Renewal

§ 5-40.1-12(a)(2)

$140.00

Occupational Therapist: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-40.1-12(a)(5)

$50.00

Occupational Therapist: Reactivation

§ 5-40.1-12(b)

$140.00

Occupational Therapist: Graduate Practice (90 Day)

§ 5-40.1-9

$140.00

Occupational Therapy Assistant: Application

§ 5-40.1-13

$140.00

Occupational Therapy Assistant: Renewal

§ 5-40.1-12(a)(2)

$140.00

Occupational Therapy Assistant: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-40.1-12(a)(5)

$50.00

Occupational Therapist Assistant: Reactivation

§ 5-40.1-12(b)

$140.00

Occupational Therapist Assistant: Graduate Practice (90 Day)

§ 5-40.1-9

$140.00

OPTICIANRY

Optician: Application

§ 5-35.2-3

$30.00

Optician: Renewal

§ 5-35.2-3

$30.00

OPTOMETRY

Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges: Initial Application Examination

§ 5-35.1-4

$280.00

Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal

§ 5-35.1-4

$280.00

Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges: Renewal

§ 5-35.1-7

$280.00

Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-35.1-7

$90.00

Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges – Glaucoma: Initial Application Examination

§ 5-35.1-4

$280.00

Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges – Glaucoma: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal

§ 5-35.1-4

$280.00

Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges – Glaucoma: Renewal

§ 5-35.1-7

$280.00

Optometrist with Amplified Therapeutic Privileges – Glaucoma: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-35.1-7

$90.00

Optometrist with Diagnostic Pharmaceutical Privileges: Renewal-Only

§ 5-35.1-7

$280.00

Optometrist with Diagnostic Pharmaceutical Privileges: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-35.1-7

$90.00

Optometrist with Topical Therapeutic Pharmaceutical Privileges: Renewal-Only

§ 5-35.1-7

$280.00

Optometrist with Topical Therapeutic Pharmaceutical Privileges: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-35.1-7

$90.00

Optometrist without Amplified Therapeutic Privileges: Renewal-Only

§ 5-35.1-7

$280.00

Optometrist without Amplified Therapeutic Privileges: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-35.1-7

$90.00

Optometrist (all applicable license types): Annual CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

PHARMACY

Pharmacist: License

§ 5-19.1-14(c)

$280.00

Pharmacist: Temporary License (90 Day)

§ 5-19.1-14(c)

$280.00

Pharmacist: Renewal

§ 5-19.1-20

$280.00

Pharmacy Intern: License

§ 5-19.1-15(a)

$70.00

Pharmacy Intern: Renewal

§ 5-19.1-15(a)

$70.00

Pharmacy Tech I: License

§ 5-19.1-16

$25.00

Pharmacy Tech I: Renewal

§ 5-19.1-16

$25.00

Pharmacy Tech II: License

§ 5-19.1-16

$25.00

Pharmacy Tech II: Renewal

§ 5-19.1-16

$25.00

Pharmacy – Retail: License

§ 5-19.1-9

$220.00

Pharmacy – Retail: Renewal

§ 5-19.1-9

$120.00

Pharmacy – Retail: Annual CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Pharmacy – Institutional: License

§ 5-19.1-9

$220.00

Pharmacy – Institutional: Renewal

§ 5-19.1-9

$120.00

Pharmacy – Institutional: Annual CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Pharmacy – Non-Resident: License

§ 5-19.1-11(b)

$340.00

Pharmacy – Non-Resident: Renewal

§ 5-19.1-11(b)

$180.00

Pharmacy – Non-Resident: Annual CSR

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Pharmacy – Restricted: License

§ 5-19.1-10(b)

$220.00

Pharmacy – Restricted: Renewal

§ 5-19.1-10(b)

$120.00

Pharmacy – Restricted: Annual CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Drug Manufacturer-In-State: License

§ 5-19.1-12

$220.00

Drug Manufacturer-In-State: Renewal

§ 5-19.1-12

$170.00

Drug Manufacturer-In-State: Annual CSR

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Drug Manufacturer-Out-of-State: License

§ 5-19.1-12

$340.00

Drug Manufacturer-Out-of-State: Renewal

§ 5-19.1-12

$260.00

Drug Manufacturer-Out-of-State: Annual CSR

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Drug Wholesaler-In-State: License

§ 5-19.1-13

$220.00

Drug Wholesaler-In-State: Renewal

§ 5-19.1-13

$170.00

Drug Wholesaler-In-State: Annual CSR

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Drug Wholesaler-Out-of-State: License

§ 5-19.1-13

$340.00

Drug Wholesaler-Out-of-State: Renewal

§ 5-19.1-13

$260.00

Drug Wholesaler-Out-of-State: Annual CSR

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Analytical Lab: Annual CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Medical Institution/Clinic: Annual CSR

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Narcotic Treatment Program: Annual CSR

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Research Facility: Annual CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Storage Facility: Annual CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Teaching Institution: Annual CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

PHYSICAL THERAPY

Physical Therapist: Initial Application Examination

§ 5-40-8

$155.00

Physical Therapist: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal

§ 5-40-8

$155.00

Physical Therapist: Renewal

§ 5-40-10(a)

$155.00

Physical Therapist: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-40-10(c)

$50.00

Physical Therapist: Graduate Practice (90 Day)

§ 5-40-8

$155.00

Physical Therapist Assistant: Initial Application Examination

§ 5-40-8.1

$50.00

Physical Therapist Assistant: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal

§ 5-40-8.1

$50.00

Physical Therapist Assistant: Renewal

§ 5-40-10(a)

$50.00

Physical Therapist Assistant: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-40-10(c)

$50.00

Physical Therapist Assistant: Graduate Practice

§ 5-40-8.1

$50.00

PHYSICIAN

Allopathic Physician (MD): Application

§ 5-37-2(a)

$1,090.00

Allopathic Physician (MD): Renewal

§ 5-37-10(a)

$1,090.00

Allopathic Physician (MD): Renewal with Approved Training

§ 5-37-10(a)

$870.00

Allopathic Physician (MD): Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-37-10(b)

$170.00

Allopathic Physician (MD): Inactive Status – Reinstatement to Active Status

§ 5-37-11

$1,090.00

Allopathic Physician (MD): CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$200.00

Volunteer Allopathic Physician

§ 5-37-2(a)

No Fee

Temporary Post Graduate Allopathic Physician: Application (only if XDEA # is not supplied within specified timeframe)

§ 5-37-2(a)

$545.00

CSR – Temporary Post Graduate Allopathic Physician: Application

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

CSR – Temporary Post Graduate Allopathic Physician: Renewal

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Osteopathic Physician (DO): Application

§ 5-37-2(a)

$1,090.00

Osteopathic Physician (DO): Re-examination

§ 5-37-2(a)

$1,090.00

Osteopathic Physician (DO): Renewal

§ 5-37-10(a)

$1,090.00

Osteopathic Physician (DO): Renewal with Approved Training

§ 5-37-10(a)

$870.00

Osteopathic Physician (DO): Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-37-10(b)

$170.00

Osteopathic Physician (DO): Inactive Status – Reinstatement to Active Status

§ 5-37-11

$1,090.00

Osteopathic Physician (DO): CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$200.00

Volunteer Osteopathic Physician

§ 5-37-2(a)

No Fee

Temporary Post Graduate Osteopathic Physician: Application (only if XDEA # is not supplied within specified timeframe)

§ 5-37-2(a)

$545.00

CSR – Temporary Post Graduate Osteopathic Physician: Application

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

CSR – Temporary Post Graduate Osteopathic Physician: Renewal

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Academic Faculty (Limited): License

§ 5-37-16.1

$545.00

Academic Faculty (Limited): Renewal

§ 5-37-16.1

$545.00

Academic Faculty (Limited): Annual CSR

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Hospital Medical Officer (Limited): License

§ 5-37-16(a)

$65.00

Hospital Medical Officer (Limited): Renewal

§ 5-37-16(a)

$65.00

Hospital Medical Officer (Limited): Annual CSR

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Physician Hospital Bed Fee

§ 5-37-10(c)

$54.50

PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT

Application

§ 5-54-9(4)

$110.00

Renewal

§ 5-54-11(b)

$110.00

Physician Assistant: CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$200.00

PODIATRIC MEDICINE

Podiatrist: Application

§ 5-29-7

$240.00

Podiatrist: Renewal

§ 5-29-11

$240.00

Podiatrist: CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$200.00

Podiatric Hospital Officer (Limited): License

§ 5-29-13

$65.00

Podiatric Hospital Officer (Limited): Annual CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

Academic Faculty-Podiatric (Limited): License

§ 5-29-14

$120.00

Academic Faculty-Podiatric (Limited): Annual

§ 5-29-14

$120.00

Academic Faculty-Podiatric (Limited): Annual CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$100.00

PSYCHOLOGY

Psychologist: Application

§ 5-44-12

$230.00

Psychologist: Renewal

§ 5-44-15(c)

$230.00

Psychologist: Late Renewal (added to base)

§ 5-44-15(e)

$50.00

Psychologist: Temporary License (Trainee)

§ 5-44-13

$120.00

RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Radiographer: License

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$60.00

Radiographer: Renewal

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$60.00

Radiographer-Graduate Technologist (90 day): License

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$60.00

Nuclear Medicine Technologist: License

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$85.00

Nuclear Medicine Technologist: Renewal

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$85.00

NMT-Graduate Technologist (90 day): License

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$85.00

Radiation Therapist: License

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$85.00

Radiation Therapist: Renewal

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$85.00

Radiation Therapist-Graduate Technologist (90 day): License

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$85.00

Radiologist Assistant: License

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$85.00

Radiologist Assistant: Renewal

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$85.00

Radiologist Assistant-Graduate Technologist (90 day): License

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$85.00

Supplemental Authorization for Computed Tomography: License

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$50.00

Supplemental Authorization for Computed Tomography: Renewal

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$50.00

All Radiologic Technology Licenses: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-68.1-10(a)

$40.00

RESPIRATORY CARE

Respiratory Care Practitioner: Application

§ 23-39-11(b)

$60.00

Respiratory Care Practitioner: Renewal

§ 23-39-11(c)

$60.00

Respiratory Care Practitioner: Graduate Practice (90 Day)

§ 23-39-9(a)

$60.00

Respiratory Care Practitioner: Temporary (90 Day)

§ 23-39-7(b)

$60.00

SOCIAL WORK

Clinical Social Worker: Application

§ 5-39.1-9

$70.00

Clinical Social Worker: Renewal

§ 5-39.1-9

$70.00

Clinical Social Worker: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-39.1-9

$40.00

Independent Clinical Social Worker: License

§ 5-39.1-9

$70.00

Independent Clinical Social Worker: Renewal

§ 5-39.1-9

$70.00

Independent Clinical Social Worker: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-39.1-9

$40.00

SPEECH LANGUAGE PATHOLOGY/AUDIOLOGY

Audiologist: Application

§ 5-48-9(a)

$65.00

Audiologist: Renewal

§ 5-48-9(a)

$65.00

Audiologist: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-48-9(b)

$50.00

Audiologist: Reinstatement

§ 5-48-9(d)(1)

$65.00

Audiology Support Personnel – Late Filing

§ 5-48-9(e)

$65.00

Speech Language Pathologist: Application

§ 5-48-9(a)

$145.00

Speech Language Pathologist: Renewal

§ 5-48-9(a)

$145.00

Speech Language Pathologist: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-48-9(b)

$50.00

Speech Language Pathologist: Reinstatement

§ 5-48-9(d)(1)

$145.00

Speech Language Pathologist – Provisional: License

§ 5-48-9(a)

$65.00

Speech Language Pathologist – Provisional: Renewal

§ 5-48-9(a)

$65.00

Speech Language Support Personnel – Late Filing

§ 5-48-9(b)(14)

$90.00

VETERINARY MEDICINE

Veterinarian: Application Fee

§ 5-25-10

$40.00

Veterinarian: Initial Application Examination

§ 5-25-11(a)

$540.00

Veterinarian: Initial Application Endorsed/Reciprocal

§ 5-25-11(b)

$540.00

Veterinarian: Renewal

§ 5-25-12(a)

$580.00

Veterinarian: Late Renewal (added to base renewal fee)

§ 5-25-12(c)

$120.00

Veterinarian: CSR Registration

§ 21-28-3.02(a)

$200.00

