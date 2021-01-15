Licensing of Aquatic Venues (216-RICR-50-05-4)

Editorial Notes :

The agency filed this emergency amendment to revise the content of the emergency amendment effective on 07/03/2020. The rule was first amended as an emergency on 05/30/2020 and in addition to the 180 days of effectiveness allowed by law, it was also extended pursuant to Executive Order 20-89. The effective dates of this amendment to the emergency amendment were edited to correspond with the ineffective date of the original emergency adoption and pertinent extensions to be ineffective on 01/25/20