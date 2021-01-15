Licensing of Aquatic Venues (216-RICR-50-05-4)
Editorial Notes :
The agency filed this emergency amendment to revise the content of the emergency amendment effective on 07/03/2020. The rule was first amended as an emergency on 05/30/2020 and in addition to the 180 days of effectiveness allowed by law, it was also extended pursuant to Executive Order 20-89. The effective dates of this amendment to the emergency amendment were edited to correspond with the ineffective date of the original emergency adoption and pertinent extensions to be ineffective on 01/25/20
Brief statement of Reason for Finding Imminent Peril :
The stay at home order for the state of Rhode Island caused by COVID-19, the new disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, has been lifted. In order to prevent further spread of COVID-19 as individuals begin to leave their homes more frequently and establishments begin to reopen, protective measures must be followed and implemented for licensed aquatic venues and aquatic facilities and bathers to ensure the public’s health and welfare is protected.