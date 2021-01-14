2021-01-14 16:51:33.323 Kansas City Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-01-14 16:51:33.323

Theodore Washington of Kansas City recently scratched his way to a $100,000 prize on a “$100 Million Cash Bonanza” Scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery.

Washington said that he had previously won a $500 prize on another ticket, but this win was by far his biggest.

“The funny part for me was that I thought that I’d won $10!” Washington said. “Then I scratched the next part off and I saw that I’d won $10,000, and that’s when I started thinking that I must be seeing the wrong number. But then I saw that I’d won $100,000!”

Washington purchased the ticket at Ducky’s, 1901 E. Mechanic St. in Harrisonville, and scratched it the same day.

“It was weird! You don’t expect to win that much,” he said, adding that he plans to save most of his winnings, but that he also wants to help his niece with purchasing a car.

“$100 Million Cash Bonanza” is a $20 Scratchers ticket with more than $46 million in unclaimed prizes, including nine more $100,000 prizes and two top prizes of $4 million.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.