Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,730 in the last 365 days.

2021-01-14 16:51:33.323 Kansas City Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-01-14 16:51:33.323

Story Photo

 Theodore Washington of Kansas City recently scratched his way to a $100,000 prize on a “$100 Million Cash Bonanza” Scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery.

 Washington said that he had previously won a $500 prize on another ticket, but this win was by far his biggest. 

“The funny part for me was that I thought that I’d won $10!” Washington said. “Then I scratched the next part off and I saw that I’d won $10,000, and that’s when I started thinking that I must be seeing the wrong number. But then I saw that I’d won $100,000!”

Washington purchased the ticket at Ducky’s, 1901 E. Mechanic St. in Harrisonville, and scratched it the same day. 

“It was weird! You don’t expect to win that much,” he said, adding that he plans to save most of his winnings, but that he  also wants to help his niece with purchasing a car. 

$100 Million Cash Bonanza” is a $20 Scratchers ticket with more than $46 million in unclaimed prizes, including nine more $100,000 prizes and two top prizes of $4 million. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

You just read:

2021-01-14 16:51:33.323 Kansas City Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.