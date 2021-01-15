Tunnel to Towers Partners with The NASCAR Foundation for Online Memorabilia Auction

Auction Proceeds will Benefit Military and First Responder Families

/EIN News/ -- Staten Island, NY, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is proud to announce the opportunity for NASCAR fans to bring home autographed memorabilia while helping to support America’s military and first responders.

Working with The NASCAR Foundation, Tunnel to Towers is auctioning off autographed helmets, die-cast cars, race-used memorabilia and more.

The eBay auction is open now and runs through January 25 at 12 p.m. ET.

The auction is highlighted by:

All proceeds of the auction will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, to support its mission to build mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for the most catastrophically injured service members, and to pay off the mortgages for Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

This year, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the ambitious goal of providing 120 mortgage-free homes to our nation’s heroes by the end of 2021.

To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its mission to deliver forever homes to our nation’s most deserving heroes and their families, please go to Tunnel2Towers.org.

About the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families. For more about the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

About The NASCAR Foundation

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing Inc. (NASCAR) established The NASCAR Foundation in January 2006 to support initiatives that positively affect the lives of children throughout the United States. The 501(c) (3) non-profit entity partners with medical experts and other charitable organizations to fund children’s health care programs. The NASCAR Foundation has cumulatively donated more than $40 million to reach more than 1.4 million children. For more information on The NASCAR Foundation, visit NASCARfoundation .org .

Trevor Tamsen Tunnel To Towers Foundation 916-524-0941 Trevor.Tamsen@tunnel2towers.org