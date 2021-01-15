Two-Year Opportunity Grant Cohort 2021 | Nebraska Department of Education

The Expanded Learning Opportunity Grant Program Act was created by the Nebraska Legislature to promote academic achievement in high-need schools during out-of-school time afterschool and during summer break. Eligible applicants were required to offer at least 15 student contact hours of expanded learning grant activities in both the fall and spring school terms (summer is optional). Per statute, these grants require 1:1 matching funds. Eligible applicants must have been either a school district or community-based organization that intended to collaboratively deliver services in eligible 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLCs) where at least 40% of students participated in free or reduced-price lunch. Eligible sites must have been in operation at least five years, in good standing and receiving funding from a 21st CCLC Continuation Grant.

A competition was conducted in the spring of 2019 and resulted in the award of thirteen grants totaling $310,738. Proposals were reviewed by external teams that made funding recommendations to the State Board of Education. Grant amounts ranged from $10,000-$30,000 with a two-year grant period of June 7, 2019-June 30, 2021.

Grant recipients include: