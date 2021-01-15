Maryland State Police Arrest Two Baltimore City Men On Gun, Drug Charges

January 15, 2021

(CENTREVILLE, MD)

Type of Incident: Traffic violation, Poss. of CDS/Marijuana, Handgun in Vehicle

Date and Time: 1/15/2021 @ 0215 hours

Location: US Route 50 at Nesbit Rd. Grasonville, MD – Queen Anne’s County

Accused:

#1 : Keith K. Elliott, Jr (19, male, Baltimore City, MD)

#2 : Quinnie Dial (20, male, Baltimore City, MD)

Charges: Speeding Citation, Possession of CDS – Marijuana greater than 10 grams, Possession of a handgun while prohibited/under 21, Transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle

Narrative: On January 15, 2021 at 0215 hours a Maryland State Trooper stopped a Ford F250 for a speeding violation. When the Trooper contacted the driver, an odor of Marijuana was detected from inside of the vehicle. During a probable cause search of the vehicle troopers located CDS marijuana greater than 10 grams in the possession of the driver and passenger. During the search of the vehicle two loaded handguns were found in the vehicle. The driver, Keith K. Elliott Jr, was in possession of a Glock style polymer 80 (P80) handgun and the passenger was in possession of a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm handgun.

Both subjects are prohibited from possession of a regulated firearm as they are under the age of 21. Both subjects were arrested and transported to the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack for processing prior to seeing a District Court Commissioner. Court disposition is pending.

Investigating Trooper or Barrack Media Contact Name: TFC Selba

Phone Number: 410-758-1101

Centreville Barrack

311 Safety Dr.

Centreville, MD 21617

msp.centreville@maryland.gov