Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 January 2021, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,147,303) deaths (75,750), and recoveries (2,565,752) by region:
Central (80,015 cases; 1,528 deaths; 69,593 recoveries): Burundi (1,062; 2; 773), Cameroon (27,336; 451; 25,542), CAR (4,973; 63; 4,873), Chad (2,709; 109; 2,033), Congo (7,217; 108; 5,846), DRC (20,478; 626; 14,770), Equatorial Guinea (5,316; 86; 5,169), Gabon (9,819; 66; 9,597), Sao Tome & Principe (1,105; 17; 990)
Eastern (338,856; 6,326; 264,547): Comoros (1,341; 33; 989), Djibouti (5,891; 61; 5,808), Eritrea (1,596; 6; 934), Ethiopia (129,455; 2,006; 114,567), Kenya (98,555; 1,720; 81,667), Madagascar (18,001; 267; 17,447), Mauritius (545; 10; 514), Rwanda (10,122; 128; 6,974), Seychelles (612; 1; 326), Somalia (4,744; 130; 3,666), South Sudan (3,670; 63; 3,181), Sudan (25,730; 1,576; 15,240), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (38,085; 304; 13,083)
Northern (1,002,464; 26,450; 840,437): Algeria (102,860; 2,819; 69,791), Egypt (152,719; 8,362; 120,312), Libya (107,434; 1,645; 84,245), Mauritania (15,794; 395; 14,008), Morocco (455,055; 7,810; 429,278), Tunisia (168,568; 5,415; 122,775), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (34; 4; 28)
Southern (1,452,862; 37,908; 1,155,701): Angola (18,425; 424; 15,631), Botswana (16,768; 59; 13,310), Eswatini (12,124; 332; 7,986), Lesotho (6,356; 89; 1,621), Malawi (9,991; 275; 5,864), Mozambique (24,269; 211; 18,352), Namibia (29,570; 275; 25,845), South Africa (1,278,303; 35,140; 1,030,930), Zambia (32,800; 514; 22,504), Zimbabwe (24,256; 589; 13,658)
Western (273,106; 3,538; 235,447): Benin (3,413, 46; 3,245), Burkina Faso (8,546; 93; 6,119), Cape Verde (12,592; 115; 11,900), Côte d'Ivoire (24,369; 140; 22,856), Gambia (3,890; 126; 3,681), Ghana (56,981; 341; 55,236), Guinea (14,051; 81; 13,301), Guinea-Bissau (2,478; 45; 2,400), Liberia (1,877; 84; 1,697), Mali (7,738; 303; 5,374), Niger (3,998; 136; 2,631), Nigeria (103,999; 1,382; 82,555), Senegal (22,178; 496; 18,756), Sierra Leone (2,887; 77; 2,013), Togo (4,109; 73; 3,683)