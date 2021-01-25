The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding Names Jennifer Pariser of the Motion Picture Association to its Board
Veteran of the Recording Industry Association of America and Sony Entertainment will bring an increased content perspective
Opposition to fair and reasonable IP law is often based on a misunderstanding of what that law requires and the benefit to society it confers.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Pariser, an intellectual property attorney and education advocate, has been named to the board of directors of the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU).
— Jennifer Pariser, Vice President, the Motion Picture Association
Ms. Pariser, Vice President, Copyright and Legal Affairs, at the Motion Picture Association (formerly MPAA), has more than 20 years of experience as a litigator, educator and advocate of copyrighted content and creators’ rights. She will work with the board in areas of academic outreach, events and materials creation, including expansion of IP Awareness Basics Central (IPABC).
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Board of the Center for Intellectual Property Understanding," said Ms. Pariser. "Its mission to educate the public about the legal and practical aspects of patent, trademark and copyright is essential for intellectual property to serve its function as a driver of innovation and jobs creation. Opposition to fair and reasonable IP law is often based on a misunderstanding of what that law requires and the benefit to society it confers. I am very excited to be working with Bruce and the rest of the Board on this important mission.”
In other developments, the CIPU announced launch of a podcast, 'Understanding IP Matters,' the first two of which are now available on Apple, Spotify and Google Podcasts. They cover the recent CIPU two-panel webinar, 'Living with the Impact of Covid-19.' The event was held with the Institute for Business Innovation, a division of the UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.
Also this month CIPU named Rafael Cardona to the Education Committee. Mr. Cardona teaches marketing and IP rights in business at Glendale Community College in Los Angeles and has an extensive background in advertising and public administration.
About CIPU
The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about creations of the mind and their impact on people and business. CIPU engages in outreach within an educational framework that seeks to improve IP literacy, promote freedom of ideas and deter infringement. Established in 2016, The Center provides a context for how patents, copyrights and trademarks facilitate ideas and encourage competition. CIPU holds events, publishes research reports and engages in strategic partnerships with organizations, educators and owners to promote IP awareness. www.understandingip.org.
Bruce Berman
Center for Intellectual Property Understanding
+1 917-225-6184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn