Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of 3rd Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Thursday, January 14, 2021, in the 900 block of 3rd Street, Southwest.

At approximately 2:38 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as a black 2008-2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan with tinted windows, a sunroof, unknown rear Virginia temporary tags (no front tags), and a sticker on the rear driver’s side vent window.

The vehicle was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.