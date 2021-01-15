MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

January 4, 2021 to January 11, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 4, 2021, through Monday, January 11, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 50 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

A SCCY CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Barker Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Sincere Alizae Stewart, of Northeast, D.C., 23-year-old Octawavghn Dickerson, of Southeast, D.C., 24-year-old Brian Keith Peters, Jr., of Riverdale, MD, and 23-year-old Shakyra McCall, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, No Permit, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 21-001-879

A Springfield Armory XDS-9 9mm caliber handgun and a Ruger 10/22 .22 caliber rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 700 block of Constitution Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Thomas Alexander Gronek, of Asheville, N.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, No Permit, Fireworks Possession, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-002-077

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-002-082

A Ruger SR22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-002-197

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Harlan Boen, of Frederick, CO, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-002-251

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Banks Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-002-415

A Savage Arms .22 caliber rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of L’Enfant Plaza, Southwest. CCN: 21-002-443

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1000 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Logan Reed Grimes, of Cadillac, MI, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-002-459

A Czech Republic .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 500 block of 12th Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 32-year-old Timothy Ray Wolf, Jr., of Chesapeake, VA, and 40-year-old Julian Charles Snell, of Chesapeake, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-002-485

A Smith & Wesson SW40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of 10th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-002-548

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kajohn McCombs, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-002-659

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of First Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Christopher Alberts, of Pylesville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Firearm on Capitol Grounds, Curfew Violation, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-002-723

A Glock 27 Gen 4 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Brandon Dion Carr, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-002-765

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of C Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Christian Lee Handshaw, of Hurricane, W.V., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-002-780

An FNH FNX-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of D Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-002-831

Thursday, January 7, 2021

A Taurus Millennium PT111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 9th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-002-846

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jaylaun Brown, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change/Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-002-855

A Lorcin 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of L’Enfant Square, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Vincent Gary Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-003-070