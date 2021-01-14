Arrest Made in a Homicide: 400 Block of Xenia Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, December 7, 2020, in the 400 block of Xenia Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:23 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of person down. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Anthony Orr, of no fixed address.

On Thursday, January 14, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Major Violator Section’s Fugitive Unit transported 28 year-old Dennis Chase, of Northeast, DC, to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

At the time of his arrest, Chase was under supervision with the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia and the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency for the District of Columbia. He has several prior arrests including Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.