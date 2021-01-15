Joe Dykstra Joins Sterling Organization as President of newly formed subsidiary Sterling Logistics Properties

The platform will invest in properties that will be utilized for the LAST HOUR™ fulfillment and distribution of e-commerce consumer goods in an effort to solve the delivery dilemma within the current retail ecosystem.

/EIN News/ -- West Palm Beach, FL, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, is pleased to welcome Joe Dykstra to its leadership team as President of newly formed subsidiary Sterling Logistics Properties. Mr. Dykstra will be responsible for the execution of both the investment strategy and the day-to-day operational performance of the firms consumer focused logistics properties division. The platform will invest in properties that will be utilized for the LAST HOUR™ fulfillment and distribution of e-commerce consumer goods in an effort to solve the delivery dilemma within the current retail ecosystem.

“We are pleased to welcome someone of Joe’s caliber to Sterling,” said Brian Kosoy, Managing Principal, President and CEO of Sterling Organization. “Joe is a highly regarded senior executive in the world of real estate, well known to us and we could not be more excited about Joe joining our team. I personally look forward to working closely with Joe as our team seeks to execute on this new strategy. My partners and I believe Joe is the ideal person to spearhead this new platform as we seek to capitalize on rapidly evolving retail distribution trends and related real estate opportunity sets.”

Prior to joining Sterling, Mr. Dykstra most recently served Westwood Financial LLC in various leadership roles for almost 30 years. Mr. Dykstra was named Co-CEO in 2016 after the company reorganized to consolidate its management company and more than 256 property partnerships to form a single ownership platform operating as a self-managed REIT with 76 properties and $1.7 billion under management. As Co-CEO of the reorganized company, Mr. Dykstra spearheaded the institutionalization of the operating platform and was responsible for all aspects of executing the company’s investment strategies as well as the optimization of its property portfolio. Prior to his role as Co-CEO, Mr. Dykstra had been responsible for over $5 billion in capital markets activities and the company’s expansion from a purely West Coast focus to a national platform. Mr. Dykstra sat on the firm’s Executive Committee and chaired the company's Investment Committee.

“I am excited to help launch the newly formed Sterling Logistics Properties platform and to join the leadership team of a firm like Sterling. I have always respected Sterling’s thoughtful, disciplined and creative approach to real estate investing. I am confident that with both Sterling’s and my own personal commitment to this new platform, our investment partners should be rewarded as we seek to opportunistically take advantage of the emerging secular trend in LAST HOUR™ consumer focused distribution and micro-fulfillment,” said Joe Dykstra, President of Sterling Logistics Properties.

Mr. Dykstra graduated from Western Illinois with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management and has re-located from Los Angeles to work out of the company’s headquarters in West Palm Beach, FL.

##

Sterling Organization is a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm whose national platform is focused on investing in consumer-centric real estate assets that serve the LAST HOUR™ function within the retail supply chain. Sterling Organization’s LAST HOUR™ is a combination of services which includes the investment in, planning for, development of, and/or operation of real estate assets and physical networks that include shopping centers, other traditional brick and mortar retail properties, micro-fulfillment centers, logistics facilities and urban distribution centers that focus on and enable the efficient and rapid inventorying and distribution of consumer products to the ultimate customer resulting from their location or proximity to the population base they serve. Sterling Organization is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Attachments

Dana Verhelst Sterling Organization dverhelst@sterlingorganization.com