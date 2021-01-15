LMN Architects Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Three New Partners

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMN Architects is pleased to announce the addition of three new partners to join the leadership of the firm: Julie Adams, Osama Quotah, and Pamela Trevithick. This expansion of the partnership enhances LMN’s capacity to undertake complex planning and design assignments across both public and private market sectors—ranging from small-scale projects to major institutional facilities and urban districts.

With a focus on the future, LMN Architects continues to ensure the firm evolves in alignment with LMN’s core values. Julie, Osama, and Pamela are the kind of generalist practitioners that have been at the core of the firm’s success over its 41-year history. Each has demonstrated exceptional capabilities across design, technical resolution, project management, client relations and strategic business development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julie, Osama and Pamela to the partnership” says Partner Sam Miller, FAIA. “Collectively they bring versatility, depth of expertise, and a diversity of experience which will enhance LMN’s ability to advance our practice and contribute to the growth of our profession.”

Julie Adams has been a leader in the performing arts and education markets, leading some of the firm’s most prominent projects both, locally and nationally, through skillful engagement of multi-faceted client groups. Her pragmatic professionalism is paired with a deeply empathetic leadership style. She has been a generous mentor and a careful steward of LMN’s culture.

Osama Quotah leads with a passion for the firm’s work, and his impact extends far beyond the walls of LMN’s studio. He has demonstrated a deep engagement in the local community and advocacy for design as a force for positive change. Osama’s ability to collaborate and communicate LMN’s vision has been instrumental in the success of important cultural and civic projects in the Pacific Northwest.

Pamela Trevithick has demonstrated a commitment to nurturing professional relationships essential to the ongoing success of her projects, clients, and peers. She has led a variety of teams across an array of project typologies, navigating challenges with a steady hand and continually building trust with clients and project stakeholders. Her leadership has been instrumental in broadening the impact and strengthening the resiliency of the firm.

All three individuals have developed strong personal connections across the practice, from emerging professionals to senior firm leaders. As partners, they will work to strengthen cross-generational collaboration and mentoring to improve growth opportunities throughout all aspects of the practice. They will continue their daily leadership of existing projects and reinforce LMN’s capacity to engage new opportunities. They each embody the notion that LMN’s collective intellect, creativity, and passion for design is our most powerful asset—and that individual success is indistinguishable from team success.

About LMN Architects

Since its founding in 1979, LMN Architects has dedicated its practice to the health and vitality of communities of all scales. Internationally recognized for the planning and design of environments that elevate the social experience. The firm works across a diversity of project typologies, including higher education facilities, science and technology, civic and cultural projects, conference and convention centers, urban mixed-use and transportation.

LMN has successfully completed more than 700 projects across North America, such as the Voxman Music Building at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa; Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, Texas; Vancouver Convention Centre West in Vancouver, Canada; Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences Middle School in Seattle, Washington; Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington; Sound Transit University of Washington Station in Seattle, Washington; and the recently completed expansion and renovation of the Seattle Asian Art Museum.

Based in Seattle, Washington, the firm employs 150 talented professionals practicing architecture, interior design, and urban design. The quality of the work has been recognized with nearly 300 national and international design awards, including the prestigious 2016 National Architecture Firm Award from the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

For more information on the work of LMN Architects, please visit lmnarchitects.com

