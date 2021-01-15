Pa Senate Democrats Announce Committee Chairs and Membership for 2021-22 Legislative Session

Harrisburg, Pa. − January 15, 2021 − Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa today announced the slate of Democratic chairs and members for the Senate’s standing committees in the 2021-22 legislative session.
“Our caucus is diverse in every way – from demographics to professional background, and the senators are uniquely qualified to tackle the breadth of issues that come through our standing committees and onto the Senate floor,” said Senator Costa. “I’m proud to announce this slate of chairs and committee members, and look forward to their collective work in this session.”
The Democratic chairs will be (listed alphabetically by committee), members listed below in italics:
- Aging & Youth: Maria Collett (Chair)
-
- John Sabatina, Nikil Saval, Judy Schwank
- Agriculture & Rural Affairs: Judy Schwank (Chair)
-
- Amanda Cappelletti, Carolyn Comitta, Sharif Street
- Appropriations: Vincent Hughes (Chair)
-
- Judy Schwank, Jay Costa (ex officio), John Blake, Art Haywood, Tim Kearney, Steve Santarsiero, Nikil Saval, Sharif Street
- Banking & Insurance: Sharif Street (Chair)
-
- Lisa Boscola, Jim Brewster, Amanda Cappelletti, Tina Tartaglione
- Communications & Technology: John Kane (Chair)
-
- John Sabatina, Nikil Saval, Anthony H. Williams
- Community, Economic & Recreational Development: Amanda Cappelletti (Chair)
-
- Lisa Boscola, Maria Collett, Wayne Fontana, John Sabatina
- Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure: Lisa Boscola (Chair)
-
- Carolyn Comitta, John Kane, Steve Santarsiero, Tina Tartaglione
- Education: Lindsey Williams (Chair)
-
- John Blake, Jim Brewster, Tim Kearney
- Environmental Resources & Energy: Carolyn Comitta (Chair)
-
- Lisa Boscola, Katie Muth, Steve Santarsiero
- Finance: John Blake (Chair)
-
- Art Haywood, Vincent Hughes, Katie Muth
- Game & Fisheries: James Brewster (Chair)
-
- Wayne Fontana, Judy Schwank, Lindsey Williams
- Health & Human Services: Art Haywood (Chair)
-
- Amanda Cappelletti, Carolyn Comitta, Judy Schwank
- Intergovernmental Operations: Anthony Williams (Chair)
-
- Jay Costa, Art Haywood, Steve Santarsiero
- Judiciary: Steve Santarsiero (Chair)
-
- Amanda Cappelletti, Maria Collett, Art Haywood, John Sabatina
- Labor & Industry: Christine Tartaglione (Chair)
-
- John Kane, Tim Kearney, Lindsey Williams
- Law & Justice: James Brewster (Chair)
-
- Wayne Fontana, Tina Tartaglione, Anthony H. Williams
- Local Government: Tim Kearney (Chair)
-
- Maria Collett, Nikil Saval, Sharif Street
- Rules & Executive Nominations: Jay Costa (Chair)
-
- Maria Collett, Wayne Fontana, Vincent Hughes, Katie Muth, Anthony H. Williams
- State Government: Sharif Street (Chair)
-
- John Blake, Katie Muth, Anthony H. Williams
- Transportation: John Sabatina, Jr. (Chair)
-
- John Blake, Jim Brewster, John Kane, Tim Kearney
- Urban Affairs & Housing: Nikil Saval (Chair)
-
- Lisa Boscola, Wayne Fontana, Lindsey Williams
- Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness: Katie Muth (Chair)
-
- Carolyn Comitta, John Kane, Lindsey Williams
For more information on all members of the Senate Democratic Caucus and their work in the legislature and home districts, please visit pasenate.com
