Pa Senate Democrats Announce Committee Chairs and Membership for 2021-22 Legislative Session

Harrisburg, Pa. − January 15, 2021 − Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa today announced the slate of Democratic chairs and members for the Senate’s standing committees in the 2021-22 legislative session.

“Our caucus is diverse in every way – from demographics to professional background, and the senators are uniquely qualified to tackle the breadth of issues that come through our standing committees and onto the Senate floor,” said Senator Costa. “I’m proud to announce this slate of chairs and committee members, and look forward to their collective work in this session.”

The Democratic chairs will be (listed alphabetically by committee), members listed below in italics:

Aging & Youth: Maria Collett (Chair)

John Sabatina, Nikil Saval, Judy Schwank



Agriculture & Rural Affairs: Judy Schwank (Chair)

Amanda Cappelletti, Carolyn Comitta, Sharif Street



Appropriations: Vincent Hughes (Chair)

Judy Schwank, Jay Costa (ex officio), John Blake, Art Haywood, Tim Kearney, Steve Santarsiero, Nikil Saval, Sharif Street



Banking & Insurance: Sharif Street (Chair)

Lisa Boscola, Jim Brewster, Amanda Cappelletti, Tina Tartaglione



Communications & Technology: John Kane (Chair)

John Sabatina, Nikil Saval, Anthony H. Williams



Community, Economic & Recreational Development: Amanda Cappelletti (Chair)

Lisa Boscola, Maria Collett, Wayne Fontana, John Sabatina



Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure: Lisa Boscola (Chair)

Carolyn Comitta, John Kane, Steve Santarsiero, Tina Tartaglione



Education: Lindsey Williams (Chair)

John Blake, Jim Brewster, Tim Kearney



Environmental Resources & Energy: Carolyn Comitta (Chair)

Lisa Boscola, Katie Muth, Steve Santarsiero



Finance: John Blake (Chair)

Art Haywood, Vincent Hughes, Katie Muth



Game & Fisheries: James Brewster (Chair)

Wayne Fontana, Judy Schwank, Lindsey Williams



Health & Human Services: Art Haywood (Chair)

Amanda Cappelletti, Carolyn Comitta, Judy Schwank



Intergovernmental Operations: Anthony Williams (Chair)

Jay Costa, Art Haywood, Steve Santarsiero



Judiciary: Steve Santarsiero (Chair)

Amanda Cappelletti, Maria Collett, Art Haywood, John Sabatina



Labor & Industry: Christine Tartaglione (Chair)

John Kane, Tim Kearney, Lindsey Williams



Law & Justice: James Brewster (Chair)

Wayne Fontana, Tina Tartaglione, Anthony H. Williams



Local Government: Tim Kearney (Chair)

Maria Collett, Nikil Saval, Sharif Street



Rules & Executive Nominations: Jay Costa (Chair)

Maria Collett, Wayne Fontana, Vincent Hughes, Katie Muth, Anthony H. Williams



State Government: Sharif Street (Chair)

John Blake, Katie Muth, Anthony H. Williams



Transportation: John Sabatina, Jr. (Chair)

John Blake, Jim Brewster, John Kane, Tim Kearney



Urban Affairs & Housing: Nikil Saval (Chair)

Lisa Boscola, Wayne Fontana, Lindsey Williams



Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness: Katie Muth (Chair)

Carolyn Comitta, John Kane, Lindsey Williams



For more information on all members of the Senate Democratic Caucus and their work in the legislature and home districts, please visit pasenate.com

###