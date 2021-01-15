Bayou City Labs' Startup Studio Helps People of Color, Minority, and Female Entrepreneurs

One of Houston's rising startups is lending a helping hand to those who need it most.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bayou City Labs (BCL) announced today that its Startup Studio helps people of color, minorities, and female entrepreneurs.

"We ensure that everyone, including black, minority, and women entrepreneurs can cultivate ideas, develop action plans, create marketing strategies, and leverage content using expertise and data-driven methods," said Leslie Wilson, partner, and spokesperson for BCL, a company that's now featured as one of Houston's 40 startups to watch in 2020.

BCL is a startup studio founded in 2018. Its mission is to champion the next generation of entrepreneurs by bringing together world-class design and technology talent, big ideas, and investment capital.

BCL, which recently celebrated two years of helping black-owned startups grow, according to Wilson, offers two services, one for people who want to build a product with BCL Startup Studio and the other for people who already have a prototype or MVP and are looking for a strategic technology partner.

"We help startup businesses and technologists take their vision from ideation to GO LIVE," said Wilson, before adding, "We specialize in helping entrepreneurs build their solution with a model where design and develop their solutions with cost plus rates and a small equity stake, where you then get a strategic technology partner who will assist in ongoing development and maintenance efforts. With our help, yours could be the next groundbreaking product making waves in a competitive and heated market."

In addition to helping people of color, minority, and female entrepreneurs businesses grow for the past two years and being listed as one of Houston's top 40 startups to watch, BCL is comprised of an experienced team of engineers, designers, data scientists, digital marketers, and successful entrepreneurs with years of experience working with the latest content creation, engineering, and market networking methods to assist startups with reaching the maximum clientele and developing their ideas into products and thriving companies.

"We assist you in capitalizing on your ideas by connecting you with investors," Wilson said. "We are eager to hear your ideas and are willing to take the chance on you, seeing your vision come to fruition when other investors simply won't take the time or won't spare the resources."

Since the company was founded, BCL has developed technology solutions for MyMedCred; MyPetCredentials, and upcoming solutions such as Scout Menu, a college scouting platform for NFL prospects; Ruckice, a construction management platform, and Ready, a service platform for chiropractors, barbers and stylists.

For more information, please visit https://www.bayoucitylab.com/.

###

About Bayou City Labs

Bayou City Lab (BCL) is a startup studio and design/development shop created for women and minority entrepreneurs and small business owners who are seeking the full lifecycle in launching technology solutions. From the ideation phase to deployment. We provide affordable, world-class technology solutions that allow the business owner to experience not only technology development but strategies around financial modeling, investor decks to product launch strategies.

Contact Details:

1901 Post Oak Blvd, #1205

Houston, TX 77056

United States