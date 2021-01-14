NNSA releases 2020 performance evaluation summaries for contractors that run its labs, plants, and sites

On Jan. 14, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) announced FY 2020 Performance Evaluation Summaries (PES) on the effectiveness of its Managing and Operating (M&O) partners in meeting the performance expectations established in their annual Performance Evaluation and Measurement Plans (PEMPs).

The summaries feature an easy-to-read and transparent assessment scorecard for each lab and site assessment, and also include links to the PEMPs. The award fee scorecards provide the same information documented in the fee determination memorandums including the ratings earned in each of the six performance evaluation goals, at-risk fees available for each, and the final fees awarded by goal. If there is an award term component to earn additional years on a contract, the scorecard also indicates if the award term requirement was met. Fixed fee and total fee summaries are also provided. Accomplishments and issues are listed for each M&O summary.

For reference, links are provided below to the FY 2020 PES for each M&O partner. The PES’ detail the accomplishments and challenges NNSA's partners faced over the past year and those are summarized in the posted documents. The yearly evaluation process is an important aspect of NNSA’s contract management and is designed to ensure that the U.S. Government's needs are met by providing a clear set of goals and honest year-end assessment of progress.

The M&O contract at the Savannah River Site includes work for both NNSA and the DOE Office of Environmental Management (EM). The SRS PES only reflects work performance for NNSA. DOE EM can provide additional information regarding the performance for their work scope.