David Walker Green Beret Discusses Why He Joined An All-Veteran Hedge fund
While thinking about the best way to make a difference, David Walker Green Beret realized that veterans could offer a lot of insight into the world of finance.WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Walker Green Beret spent many years honorably serving in the military, helping to protect the United States from threats the world over. Some soldiers will tell you it’s hard figuring out the next step after leaving the military. Yet for David Walker Green Beret, he knew the next part of his journey would involve continued service, but this time outside of the armed forces.
“My military career taught me a lot about how important it is to serve the community, the public, and my fellow soldiers,” David Walker Green Beret says. “When I left the Special Forces, I still wanted to make a difference, but I also knew it was time to find another way to serve. Joining an all-veteran hedge fund offered a great way to continue to serve the United States.”
Finance is a vital component of the economy and society at large. While thinking about the best way to make a difference, David Walker Green Beret realized that veterans could offer a lot of insight into the world of finance.
“Like any life experience, service in the military provides you with a certain perspective,” David Walker says. “As vets, we look at the economy and different industries through our own personal experiences. When looking to get into the world of finance, I recognized early on that I wanted to work with other veterans as I know we have a lot to offer.”
David Walker Green Beret Talks Investing From the Military Perspective
How might a veteran approach investing differently? David Walker says that the team at GrowthLine still follows many of the same principles as other investors. He notes that GrowthLine's investment experts have extensively studied investing. Yet military service can provide unique insights.
“Investing is all about markets and the economy, and that’s just as true for me as a vet as anyone else,” David Walker Green Beret says. “At GrowthLine, we focus on long-term investing with high-growth potential. Our focus is on identifying disruptive change early on.”
When it comes to identifying disruptive change, David Walker Green Beret believes that his military experience aids his ability to see opportunities.
“Wars have been fought and lost based on disruptive change. In World War II, radar and various other technologies disrupted how battles were fought,” David Walker Green Beret points out. “When it comes to investing, we look for things that have the potential to really disrupt how we lead our lives, how industries operate, and how companies do business.”
David Walker also believes that many vets are uniquely positioned to identify and assess risks and that is true both on the battlefield and also while investing.
“One thing you really focus on in the military is identifying risks,” David Walker says. “That might include while you’re operating in a foreign country, securing a military base in the U.S. from domestic threats, political change, technological evolution, you name it.”
David Walker Green Beret leverages these skills when identifying risks in the market as well.
“We use risk assessment when looking at investment opportunities. Risk assessment includes a lot of things. We might look at internal management, relevant IP laws, competitors, other technologies that could disrupt a specific company’s efforts. Our military careers have taught us to look far and wide for threats,” David Walker Green Beret says, “and we do the same at GrowthLine with investments.”
