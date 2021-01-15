INDEVCO Plastics Announces Recyclable, 50% Recycled Collation Shrink Film

Partnership, innovation, and service deliver a sustainable plastic solution for food and beverage manufacturers.

/EIN News/ -- Longview, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDEVCO Plastics has innovated print-grade shrink bundling film for multi-packs that delivers a circular plastics solution. Using 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin, the collation shrink is fully recyclable at store drop off locations across the US.

INDEVCO Plastics co-developed the film with Dow, a fellow member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, for food and beverage manufacturers who bundle products in multi-unit packages. Dow’s PCR resin, first introduced for shrink applications in North America in October, contains 70% certified PCR sourced from a reliable local US supply.

“In our partnership with Dow,” explained Wayne Mashe, INDEVCO Plastics Divisional General Manager, “we focused on the right resin selection, film thickness, and impact on the waste stream. The result is a high-performing collation shrink that not only meets the market requirements but also uses half the virgin resins and can be recycled and repurposed into other products.”

The low-gauge, high-strength collation shrink film - available as plain or print-ready rolls – passed an array of tests for mechanical, optical, and processing properties. The unprinted film is devoid of ink, allowing the package design of products within to advertise themselves, or the film can be printed by packaging converters.

According to Jay Bodine, INDEVCO Plastics Plant Manager, “We are proud to produce this film in our Longview, Texas facility. The 50% recycled content allows us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during production and helps our customer’s customer, the consumer, keep waste out of landfills and the environment. Both of these help our customers contribute to a circular economy.”

In addition to PCR, INDEVCO Plastics can produce shrink bundling film using post-industrial recycled (PIR) resin from its own waste stream.

About INDEVCO Plastics

INDEVCO Plastics produces a range of plastic film and bags for manufacturers and converters: form-fill-seal (FFS) film, centerfold (C-fold) sheeting, heavy duty open mouth bags, stretch hood film, shrink bundling film, and sealant film. The flexible packaging company serves the beverage, building material, chemical and petrochemical, industrial salt, mineral, lawn and garden, material handling, and packaging converting markets.

INDEVCO Plastics is a division of INDEVCO North America and the multinational INDEVCO Group, a signatory to the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) and the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC). INDEVCO companies are committed to designing and developing sustainable plastic packaging for a circular economy.

Kelsey Russell, Communications Specialist INDEVCO North America 804-876-9170 Kelsey.Russell@INDEVCO-NA.com Tom Pacholder, Divisional Director of Sales INDEVCO Plastics 713-817-2826 Tom.Pacholder@INDEVCOPlastics.com