Professional Educator Enlightens and Empowers Readers on the Challenges in Working to Abolish Institutional Racism

‘Link-Up 2 Lift-Up’ by Doreszell Cohen examines the descendants of slaves' experience in the United States from historical, political and social contexts

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doreszell Cohen has published her debut book “Link-Up 2 Lift-Up: Sorting through Our Culture Kingdom for Our Future Generations” that correlates with the foundation of her business, Link-Up 2 Lift-Up Inc., which was created to address institutional racism in the United States, bring attention to African Americans’ unique socio-ethnic group’s problems and potential and to promote peace, unity and prosperity of African Americans. “Link-Up 2 Lift-Up” is the ultimate “wokebook” written using emic perspectives to respond to the problems that still negatively impact descendants of enslaved Africans in the United States of America. With Black History month coming up in February, “Link-Up 2 Lift-Up” is a great resource to utilize when celebrating and learning about African American history and culture.

The book is filled with the author’s personal stories that epitomize her journey within institutional racism and offers reflection questions for readers throughout the book. Cohen illustrates how to create solutions to the many problems institutional racism creates for African Americans as she shares integrative approaches, ecological models and universalistic perspectives. The research, personal narratives and ideology presented within the book will keep readers engaged and energized to work towards abolishing institutional racism in the United States while simultaneously creating institutional pluralism.

The focus of this book is to continue the dialogue related to racial inequalities to help educate and inspire readers about the challenges in working to end institutional racism. As a lifelong learner, Cohen strives to help others understand Black history and African American culture.

“In my book, I provide Africentric perspectives, approaches and research-based models that may be useful in solving problems and working collaboratively to link up and lift each other up to dream and achieve our fullest human potential and future possibilities,” said Cohen.

“Link-Up 2 Lift-Up” contains culturally rich and culturally sensitive information that has been researched and tested in the author’s lifestyle as an Africentric mother of eight children and grandmother of five. Ultimately, “Link-Up 2 Lift-Up” offers a humble route towards mental liberation and total independence for African Americans.

“Link-Up 2 Lift-Up: Sorting through Our Culture Kingdom for Our Future Generations”

By Doreszell Cohen

ISBN: 9781664130050 (softcover); 9781664130050 (hardcover); 9781664130043 (electronic)

About the author

Doreszell Cohen is a native of Jacksonville, Florida and has a master’s degree in Education. From 2002-2005, Cohen worked as a highly qualified educator in Duval County Public Schools where she resisted institutional racism in the educational sector and resigned from teaching in public schools. As a result of her resignation, the school board filed a claim with the State of Florida’s Department of Education which forced her to defend both her individual rights and professional integrity. Cohen prevailed. The Commissioner of Education ruled in her favor; finding no probable cause to suspend or revoke her teaching certificate. As an independent professional educator, the mother of eight established an Africentric homeschool tutoring service, Mama D Academy. In January 2012, she founded Link-Up 2 Lift-Up Inc., which connects people to the products and services they need and assists individuals and groups who need personal and professional coaching to navigate a viable path forward, onward and upward toward mental liberation and total independence. In August 2020, Cohen took a pilgrimage to Africa for natural healing in Ghana and to focus on her writing career. To learn more about Link-Up to Lift-Up Inc., please visit www.linkup2liftup.com.

