Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (14 January 2021)

Two hundred nine patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in the Central, Gash Barka, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, forty one patients are from Quarantine Centers (36) and OPD Services (5) in Asmara, Central Region. Thirty two are from the Quarantine Center in Shambiqo, Gash Barka Region. The remaining one hundred thirty six are from Quarantine Centers in Senafe (78), Obel (14), Mai Dima (13), Adi Keih (12), Mai Mine (7), Adi-Quala (5), Enda Ghiorghis (4), Mendefera (2), and, Adi Koteyo (1) in the Southern Region.

On the other hand, eighty patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region (78), and Anseba Region (2), have recovered fully and released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 1014 while the number of deaths stands at 6.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 1805.