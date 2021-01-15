Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,787 in the last 365 days.

CoreCivic Provides Tax Allocations of 2020 Dividend Distributions

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the “Company") announced today the tax allocations of its 2020 dividend distributions.

For common shareholders of CoreCivic, the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2020 dividends. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2020 federal income tax returns. The schedule below, presented on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV.

Common Shares (NYSE: CXW)  
Period CUSIP Record Date Payable
Date		 Ordinary
Dividends		 Total
Capital
Gain		 Return of
Capital (1) 		Total
Dividends		 Qualified
Dividends (2) 		Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain		 Section
199A
Dividends		  
4Q2019 21871N101 01/06/2020 01/15/2020   $0.440000   $0.000000   $0.000000   $0.440000   $0.040745   $0.000000   $0.399255  
1Q2020 21871N101 04/01/2020 04/15/2020   $0.440000   $0.000000   $0.000000   $0.440000   $0.040745   $0.000000   $0.399255  

(1)   Represents a return of stockholders' original investment
(2)   Represents additional characterization of amounts included in Ordinary Dividends

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at http://www.corecivic.com/.

Contact: Investors: Cameron Hopewell - Managing Director, Investor Relations - (615) 263-3024
  Media: Steve Owen - Vice President, Communications - (615) 263-3107


Primary Logo

You just read:

CoreCivic Provides Tax Allocations of 2020 Dividend Distributions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.