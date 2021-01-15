PreTel Names Femtech Leader Mark A. Samuels as Executive Chair

/EIN News/ -- CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PreTel, Inc., a rapidly emerging private Femtech company focusing on improving the lives of expectant mothers and women in labor, has appointed Mark A. Samuels as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Samuels has extensive experience in the medical device sector and served as President and CEO of OBMedical Company from 2016 to 2018 prior to its acquisition by Phillips Medical. OBMedical’s products included an FDA cleared, wireless electrode-based maternal-fetal monitor for measuring labor contractions and fetal heart rate. Mr. Samuels previously led the development and commercialization of various medical device technologies across women’s health and maternal-infant care for cancer detection, breast cancer imaging and serum bilirubin detection.

Mr. Samuels will be working with PreTel’s CEO, Marc Finch, and founder Roger Young, MD, PhD, to guide the continued development of targeted uterine myography monitoring and intelligent analysis to improve pregnancy, labor and delivery outcomes.

“I believe PreTel represents a significant opportunity to improve the health and safety of mothers and babies during pregnancy and labor using its advanced technology platform aimed at predicting labor, monitoring the progress of labor and adjusting Pitocin drug delivery,” said Mr. Samuels. “About 40% of all women in the United States experience false labor at a very high financial and emotional cost. PreTel’s technology has the potential to significantly improve the ability of healthcare professionals to respond appropriately.”

“Mark’s addition to the PreTel team comes at a critical time as we prepare to convert our proprietary system of uterine myography signal detection and intelligent analysis for preterm labor diagnosis and maternal and fetal safety during labor and delivery into bedside monitoring. His successes in the launch of new medical technology solutions into the health care system and understanding of the maternal fetal care delivery space will be instrumental in establishing key partnerships to ensure our success,” said Marc Finch, CEO.

About PreTel

PreTel, Inc. is a private, US-based Femtech company recognized for its innovative work in novel uterine electromyography (uEMG) signal detection and intelligent analysis for the large maternal-fetal medicine markets of both remote and hospital care. The company’s proprietary “Area Sensor” platform is being developed for early warning monitoring for pregnancies that may result in spontaneous preterm birth, labor and delivery care, and the personalized dosing of Pitocin during labor induction to optimize pregnancy care of both mother and baby. For more information, please visit www.pretelhealth.com.

