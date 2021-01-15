Dunleavy Issues Extension of State’s COVID-19 Public Health Disaster Response

January 14, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today issued a Public Health Disaster Emergency Declaration effective 12:00am, January 15, 2021, until 12:00am February 14, 2021, due to the continuation of the COVID-19 virus in the State of Alaska. The Disaster Declaration enables the state’s ongoing response to the increased outbreak of COVID-19 and is necessary to manage the efficient and orderly administration of vaccines to Alaskans and address a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus identified in January 2021.

“While we are making major headway in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to Alaskans, administering vaccinations more quickly than most other states, the threat of this virus remains and it is imperative the state’s response is maintained through this disaster declaration,” said Governor Dunleavy.

To date, Alaska has had over 49,000 confirmed cases, 227 deaths from COVID-19, and more than 39,000 vaccination doses administered.

COVID-19 Outbreak Health Orders, issued under the December 15th Declaration, have been renewed under the new Disaster Declaration.

