Day Four of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Solves Genetic Mysteries, Enables Study of Complex Genetic Diseases, Simplifies Muscular Dystrophy Testing

Saphyr can measure large expansions of disease-causing genomic repeats, impossible with other modern techniques, enabling study of a broad range of currently inaccessible genetic diseases



Genetic disease cases undiagnosed using existing methods were solved by optical genome mapping



Assays developed on Saphyr by University of Iowa and KU Leuven for FSHD muscular dystrophy testing provide unambiguous results in half the time, for half the cost of current standard



Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome, the largest children’s hospital in Italy, is implementing a Saphyr-based assay they developed for routine diagnostic use in children with genetic disorders



/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that day four of its five-day Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium featured seven Saphyr users presenting their results and experiences using the Saphyr® system for optical genome mapping (OGM) to analyze the genomes of patients with genetic diseases largely caused by the expansion or contraction of genomic repeats. Repetitive parts of the genome can expand to tens of thousands of copies and alter the function of genes they are in or near. Long repeats are typically inaccessible by sequencing, while OGM’s imaging of long molecules allows for the repeats to be spanned and accurately sized. The presentations by scientists and clinicians from leading hospitals and medical research institutions in Europe and the US showed that Saphyr allows for the study of the many regions of the genome that contain repeats and couldn’t be accurately assessed with sequencing technologies or other modern methods.

Dr. Viola Alesi, Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Rome, presented a clinical validation study of Saphyr for genetic disease testing. They are validating OGM with Saphyr on 30 samples of children that carry chromosomal rearrangements, copy number variants, repeat expansions or have undiagnosed genetic disorders. She presented multiple cases where Saphyr identified several types of structural variants in the same patient, such as a repeat expansion and a deletion that together caused disease, something they had not been able to do with any other single platform. Dr. Alesi announced that the hospital is introducing the assay they developed on Saphyr for routine diagnostic use in the hospital, specifically for patients where standard cytogenetic testing or gene sequencing was unable to make a diagnosis and are currently validating Saphyr for the analysis of pediatric brain tumors.

Dr. Alex Hoischen, Radboud University, the Netherlands, presented on his research use of OGM with Saphyr to solve undiagnosed genetic disease cases, reporting a preliminary 25% additional diagnostic yield for Saphyr. He discussed the case of a child with severe intellectual disability where sequencing with Illumina and PacBio technologies was unable to find pathogenic variants. Analysis of the family with Saphyr identified a deletion affecting the important brain gene NSF. Because the gene is near a duplicated area, the deletion had been invisible to the analysis by sequencing. In a child with a rare and aggressive brain tumor which is typically caused by a mutation in the SMARCB1 gene, three different sequencing technologies found no causative variants. Analysis with Saphyr identified a large insertion in the gene, which was missed by sequencing. Dr. Hoischen has solved at least 4 other previously unsolved genetic disease cases to be presented in the future. He concluded that Saphyr enables a cytogenetic revolution, especially for leukemia where current testing requires many parallel tests and where deep coverage of the genome with OGM provides a sensitivity that’s unmatched by sequencing technologies.

Dr. Birgitt Schuele, Stanford University School of Medicine, used OGM to measure a large repeat expansion in a family with spinocerebellar ataxia type 10, a disease characterized by uncoordinated movements, dementia and/or seizures, as a result of brain atrophy mainly in the cerebellum. With Saphyr she was able to size the very large repeat and detect somatic mosaicism, neither of which has been possible with next-generation sequencing or PCR.

Dr. Mark Corbett, University of Adelaide, Australia and Dr. Christel Depienne, University of Essen, Germany, both study different genes involved in familial adult myoclonic epilepsy (FAME), which is a disease characterized by hand tremors and epilepsy. Dr. Corbett showed how a single Saphyr experiment would have identified the gene that causes this disease, which took him over a decade with other technologies. Dr. Depienne identified the very long pathogenic expansions and concluded that Saphyr allows for the study of the many of parts of the genome that contain repeats and couldn’t be assessed until now.

Dr. Aaron Bossler, Director of the Molecular Pathology Lab at the University of Iowa, the largest testing site in the US for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD), presented on an assay they developed for FSHD testing on Saphyr that they have implemented in their clinic, replacing a test based southern blot technology. Dr. Bossler summarized that in comparison with southern blot, the Saphyr-based assay they developed provides results for half the cost, in half the time, requires much less sample and much less technician hands-on time, and has better quality control while removing the use of radioactive labeling.

Dr. Jeroen Depreeuw, KU Leuven Hospital, Belgium, discussed their work validating the assay they are developing for FSHD testing. Preliminary results show that OGM with Saphyr was concordant with the gold standard southern blot, and for samples where the standard test was uninformative, Saphyr data provided unambiguous results. The team hopes to finish developing their assay for FSHD testing on Saphyr and implement it for use in their clinic this spring.

The symposium concludes today with a session starting at 10 am EST dedicated to the analysis of the genomes of COVID-19 patients. The full lineup of speakers and registration access is available at http://bit.ly/3pLPT28

