Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Announces 2021 Classic Events Schedule

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the "Foundation") today announced its signature fundraiser, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic (the "Classic"), will be held September 17 – September 20, 2021 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.



Among other events being planned, the Classic will include a 9-Hole Women’s Golf Tournament at Orchard Ridge Country Club and an 18-Hole Women’s Golf Tournament at Fort Wayne Country Club, both to be held on Monday, September 20. Interested participants, sponsors and volunteers can visit https://www.verabradley.org/events for event updates.

Historically, the Foundation’s Classic events have been held annually during the first weekend of June. Amid continuing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Foundation made the decision to host the 2021 Classic in the fall when COVID-19 vaccines are anticipated to be more widely available.

“In 2021, we are celebrating a New Year, new hope and a new Classic schedule,” noted Lynda Houk, Executive Director for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. “The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic is a much-loved tradition that brings our community together in the spirit of fun and friendly competition to invest in breast cancer research and connect in our shared commitment to end breast cancer. Every volunteer, participant and sponsor adds compassion and inspiration to our important work.”

Funds raised from the Classic solely support the groundbreaking research being conducted at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is part of the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center (the “IU Cancer Center”). The IU Cancer Center is designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center, the highest level of recognition awarded by the National Cancer Institute for research excellence.

To date, the Foundation has contributed $36 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research. Despite the cancellation of its 2020 in-person fundraising events due to COVID-19, the Foundation raised $1.4 million for breast cancer research last year.

For more information and updates on the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer and the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic, please follow the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer on Facebook and @verabradleyfoundation on Instagram.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY FOUNDATION FOR BREAST CANCER

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raises funds for breast cancer research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by this disease. Vera Bradley’s co-founders began raising funds after the loss of a dear friend to the disease in 1993. The Foundation has contributed $36 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Center is focused on developing and dramatically improving therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer, including triple negative breast cancer. Funds are raised through special events, partner events and individual donations. Learn more about the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer at www.verabradley.org.

