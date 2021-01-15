Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AIM ImmunoTech Reschedules Investor Conference Call to January 21, 2021 at 11AM ET

AIM to discuss AMP-511 trial which includes COVID-19-induced chronic fatigue “long hauler” patients and other upcoming milestones

/EIN News/ -- OCALA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that it has rescheduled its investor conference call for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 21, 2021 to discuss the recently announced commencement of the treatment of subjects with COVID-19-induced chronic fatigue-like symptoms in the amended AMP-511 trial, recent accomplishments and upcoming milestones.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call's start via email to aim@crescendo-ir.com. Management respectfully requests that questions be non-compound, direct and addressing single subjects.

The conference call will be available on the Company’s website at https://aimimmuno.com/events-presentations/, or via telephone by dialing toll free 877-407-8031 for U.S. callers, or +1 201-689-8031 for international callers.

For those unable to participate at that time, a replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website or can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers, or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering the pass code 39447. The replay will be available for 90 days.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Phone: 212-671-1021
Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
Phone: 800-778-4042
Email: IR@aimimmuno.com


Primary Logo

