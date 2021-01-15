Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,834 in the last 365 days.

Dallas City Council unanimously approves renaming of Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard

member image

Dallas City Council unanimously approves renaming of Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard  print page

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
01/13/2021

Lancaster, Texas - On January 13th, 2021 the Dallas City Council unanimously voted in approval of the renaming of a part of Lamar Street, to Botham Jean Boulevard. State Representative Carl O. Sherman, Sr. (D-109), along with other Texas Legislators, family members of Botham Jean and concerned citizens voiced their staunch support for the street name change, during the meeting.

Botham Jean, was a 26 year old accountant, who was killed by an off duty police officer, when she entered Jean’s apartment fatally shooting him. His death sparked peaceful protests around the world and his life inspired thousands to demand justice for Botham and to continue his work as an active community member.

In the meeting, Representative Sherman, spoke about how the life of Botham Jean inspired him personally, as well as his dedication to honoring Jean's life this legislative session with the introduction of Bo's Law, also titled as the Deadly Force Reform Bill. Representative Sherman recently sent out a letter addressing his support for the street name change, in which he recognized the incriminatingly racist history of Mirabeau B. Lamar, for whom the street was previously named.

Representative Carl Sherman celebrates this historic moment of the renaming of Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard, with the Jean Family, The Botham Jean Foundation, and the citizens of Dallas, who all worked tirelessly to honor the life and legacy of Botham Jean.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.424

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0953

(512) 463-5887 Fax

103 N. Dallas Avenue

Lancaster, Texas 75146

(972) 227-1064

You just read:

Dallas City Council unanimously approves renaming of Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.