Media Advisory

Governor Roy Cooper and the NC Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission invite everyone to the virtual 2021 NC State Employees’ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Program and John R. Larkins Award Ceremony. The theme for this year’s event is derived from one of Dr. King’s most notable quotes: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

The 2021 John R. Larkins Award will be presented during the broadcast to honor a state employee who demonstrates extraordinary commitment to equality in the workplace and dedication to improving local communities through volunteerism and community service.

Monday, January 18, 2021 is the federal holiday that honors Dr. King and is widely recognized as a day of service. For volunteer opportunities in North Carolina visit VolunteerNC, for virtual and at-home tasks to assist nonprofits. You may also reach out to local organizations in your community for ways to help.

What: Online Broadcast of the 2021 NC State Employees’ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Program & John R. Larkins Award Ceremony

When: Friday, January 15, 2021 at 12 pm noon

Featured Speakers/Presenters:

Dr. Christopher C.F. Chapman, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church (Salisbury Street, Raleigh)

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services

The Honorable Roy Cooper, Governor

Jaki Shelton Green, NC Poet Laureate

Dr. Dumas Harshaw, Pastor of First Baptist Church (Wilmington Street, Raleigh)

Michael Regan, Secretary of the NC Department of Environmental Quality

Machelle Sanders, Secretary of the NC Department of Administration (Keynote Speaker)

How to Join: The virtual ceremony may be viewed when it debuts at 12 noon Friday, January 15, or later upon demand, at https://bit.ly/38EbBzw.

About NC Department of Administration

Established in 1957, the North Carolina Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Machelle Sanders since appointed by Governor Roy Cooper in 2017, the department oversees Government Operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs provide advocacy, assistance and services to diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved.

About NC Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission

Staffed by the North Carolina Department of Administration, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission works to promote an awareness and appreciation of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and to encourage appropriate ceremonies and activities throughout the State of North Carolina relating to the observance of the legal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

