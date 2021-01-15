Surgical Table Market to reach US $1,427.6 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Drivers, Expansion Plans and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

On the basis of surgery type, general surgery tables dominated the market in 2020.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Surgical Table Market Size 2020, By Surgery Type (General, Specialized) Technology (Manual, Powered) Material (Metal, Composite) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global surgical table market is projected to reach USD 1,427.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%. Increasing healthcare spending, growing number of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers and surging regulatory authorizations for operating room tools, are some of the factors driving the growth of the global surgical table market.

Adroit Market Research report on global surgical table market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global surgical table market have been studied in detail.

The global surgical table market is categorized based on technology, surgery type and material. On the basis of surgery type, the market is segmented into general and specialized. The general surgery dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into manual and powered. By material, the market is segmented into metal and composite. In 2020, metal accounted for the largest share of the global surgical table market.

North America dominated the market for surgical table in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the highest CAGR due to constantly improving healthcare infrastructure. Key players of the global surgical table market include Getinge, Hill-Rom, Stryker, Steris, Stille, Mizuho, Skytron, AMTAI Medical Equipment among others.

