Therapist Jill Fellner to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ORADELL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we get a haircut, we need two mirrors to see the back of our head. That is to say, we all have blind spots. Therapy can be a profoundly useful way of sorting through the complexity of our problem and facilitating the understanding that allows positive change.

Jill Fellner is a licensed clinical social worker and the founder of Jill Fellner Therapy, where she offers an integrative approach to psychotherapy and counseling services for adults and emerging adults.

With over 20 years of experience in the field of mental health and alternative healthcare, Fellner draws on her intuition and empathic listening to create an authentic therapeutic relationship that will bring her clients’ needs, desires and sensitivities to consciousness.

“Whomever I work with, I try to help people accept their own nature,” says Fellner. “When using intuition, I don’t impose a truth, but rather I invite my clients to explore their own truth more deeply. The smallest intuition can give way to meaningful dialogue and possibly a healing experience.”

Fellner’s goal, she says, is to provide an environment to explore the authentic self. Her strength lies in offering new perspectives, validating emotional experience and providing guidance toward healing with honesty, sensitivity and care.

“I listen with compassion to both sides of a person’s internal war with themselves and their feelings,” says Fellner. “The therapeutic process is very much about bringing a person’s internal conflicts into consciousness. There is value in this awareness.”

According to Fellner, a person’s goal for an uncomfortable feeling is typically to get rid of it. Individuals often reject anything they identify as a negative feeling like loneliness, sadness, anxiety, depression, or sensitivity.

“In treatment, instead of suppressing feelings, we explore them. Feelings reveal needs. When a person knows their needs, real solutions come to light.”

Fellner herself knows firsthand where this self-exploration can lead. Where once she felt her sensitivity was a liability, she began to see that she had something to offer that other people needed.

“When I stopped rejecting my sensitivity, it gave me a career, a livelihood, a way of helping other people,” says Fellner. “It ended up being the thing I really needed to embrace.”

