Carpet Cleaning NYC Offers Organic Services With Precautions Against COVID 19
With multiple services ranging from carpets to rugs, the company promises safe cleaning also with pick and drop facilityNEW YORK, NY, USA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being an award-winning carpet cleaning company, Carpet Cleaning NYC has been in the business since 2004 providing a hundred percent organic carpet cleaning services. Carpets are a big investment and it is essential to protect and clean them regularly. Carpet Cleaning NYC has been keeping carpets, rugs and other upholstery fabric clean and new with minimal use of chemicals with their trustworthy crew.
All of the processes are biodegradable, they even offer pickup and drop service for carpets and rugs along with a special same-day service. In today’s time of a global pandemic, people need not be short of Carpet Cleaning NYC’s services as with all precautions against the coronavirus for at-home services, the company also picks the carpets up from houses, cleans it and fixes it right back the way it was.
The team has gotten a 100% satisfaction feedback from customers and also has a 5 star average in rating platforms.
COVID 19 has been a hindrance to trustfully making contact with people but with the right precautionary methods in hand, people need not be denied essential services. Carpet Cleaning NYC does not compromise safety for business. All of the equipment is cleaned and sterilised after each destination and the cleaners are tested regularly for the virus, and the entire cleaning process makes sure the carpet is rid of bacteria and disease-causing microbes.
Carpet Cleaning NYC is a family-owned business now led by the third generation with an extremely professional, well manners and knowledgeable team. Services offered include carpet cleaning with an option to go fully organic, upholstery cleaning, rug cleaning, water damage restoration, pet stains and odour removal, drape and shade cleaning and customised cleaning processes for fine fabric. All of these services are offered in the area of SoHo, Midtown, Manhattan, Tribeca and Manhattan. The services are offered from 9 AM to 9 PM every day of the week.
“Only the latest technology, modern equipment and organic treatment are used by our professionals. We never leave your carpets soaking wet, when we leave your home. If required, we can take the extra step of drying your carpet and when we leave your home, your carpet will only be dry and soft.”
-Carpet Cleaning NYC
