TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, January 14-20, 2021

BEDFORD COUNTY, Widening SR 16 (US 41A) from SR 64 to Jenkins Road

· From now through February 1, SR 437 between SR 64 and SR 16 will be closed for tie-in reconstruction at SR 16. A signed detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Sign Installation on I-24

· Monday, January 18 and Tuesday, January 19, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-24 westbound at MM 48 for survey work for overhead structures.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

· Nightly, 12AM-11AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Sign Installation on I-24

· Monday, January 18 and Tuesday, January 19, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-24 eastbound at MM 80 for survey work for overhead sign structures.

SMITH COUNTY, SR 25 Rockfall Mitigation

· Daily, 9AM-2:45PM, There will be lane closures on SR 25 north of the SR 80 intersection in install traffic control for a rockfall mitigation project. The roadway will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the project.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening SR 96 Between Arno Road and SR 252 (Wilson Pike)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for clearing and construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Widening Between I-840 and SR 109

· Saturday, January 16, 5AM-12PM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 eastbound for restriping operations to shift traffic to a temporary ramp at the South Hartman exit.

· Look Ahead – Sunday, January 24, 4AM-12PM, The I-840 ramp to I-40 westbound will be closed for the relocation of a CCTV pole. A signed detour will be in place.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Widening on SR 171 over I-40

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent closures on I-40 from MM 225-226 for temporary asphalt paving.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge over Jug Creek on SR 266

· Through June 2021, The roadway is reduced to one lane for bridge repair.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Friday, January 15, 7PM-9AM, There will be a lane closure on Briley Parkway (SR 155) between MM 24-25 to repair bridge deck.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

· Daily, 9AM-3PM (excluding weekends), There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 at MM 52-61 for spot milling and paving operations.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

