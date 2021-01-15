S.C. COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee to Meet January 13, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (VAC) will meet at 12:00 p.m. January 13. The committee will meet virtually at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC.
The committee meeting will be available to the public via Livestream available here.
