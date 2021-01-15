Deadline approaching for applicants to serve on Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee

Minnesota residents interested in serving on the statewide Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee may submit applications online until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ AIS Advisory Committee is a core element of the department’s partnership approach to addressing aquatic invasive species. The DNR is seeking three new members to join the committee, with term lengths of three years. The committee comprises 15 members.

The DNR desires a diverse and well-rounded advisory committee, reflecting a diversity of ages, genders, ethnicities, abilities, orientations, recreational interests, education, and geographies.

Current members have a range of personal and professional experience with AIS issues, including prevention, decontamination, public awareness and control activities. The committee also reflects the range of private, nonprofit and public sector organizations that are actively engaged in AIS issues.

Aquatic invasive species are one of the state’s most pressing natural resource issues. Preventing the spread of zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil, invasive carp, starry stonewort and other invasive plants and animals is of critical environmental, recreational and economic importance.

The DNR established the advisory committee in 2013 to help guide the agency’s AIS prevention and management activities. Members provide advice and diverse perspectives to the DNR invasive species program.

The committee meets eight times a year either online or in a central Minnesota location. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings currently use an online format. Advisory committee members can expect to spend between 6-16 hours per-month preparing for and attending meetings during their three-year terms.

For more information, contact Heidi Wolf, 651-259-5152, [email protected].