“KLC”-A FORMULA FOR SUCCESS IN 2021. Celebrity Therapist, Melody Anderson, Shares Guide For Affirmative Actions

"Brain scans reveal that exposure to more than 2 hours of television per day can cause and/or increase depression."- Melody J. Anderson

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “You better not look down, if you want to keep on flying. Put your hammer down, keep it full speed ahead.”-B.B. King, “Better Not Look Down.”

B.B. King’s lyrics remind me that every New Year, or even every New Day, we can either focus our energies on creating better lives or “look down,” at all that is wrong and become stagnant. With the chaos of 2020 and the disruptive start to 2021, my goal is to help my Clients “Keep on flying.”

Clients tell me how overwhelmed they are by what they see, hear, and read in the media. First, STOP listening, reading, and watching the news throughout the day. Constant exposure to negative information leads to feelings of hopelessness. Brain scans reveal that exposure to more than 2 hours of television per day can cause and/or increase depression. Here are some helpful Affirmative Actions I have shared with my clients and in the media:

1. We can reset our emotions by writing “5 Gratitudes” down each day, even if we just acknowledge we have ten toes! Set Affirmations, not Resolutions. Resolutions add pressure during these stressful times. Use your Affirmations to identify your better qualities, nature’s beauty, and the best in loved ones. The Affirmative Actions of “KLC”- Kindness, Love, and Compassion-give us our road map.

2. Smile. This may sound trite, but scientists measured that the “feel good” hormones secreted in our brains increase with just a gentle, facial smile, even if hidden by your mask. Smiling eyes lessen aggressiveness in others.

3. Notice where your feet are in this moment, so you can be aware of anyone around you who may need your support. “KLC,” keeps you focused in the present and not in your head, which can be clogged with obsessions and resentments from the past, or fears for the future.

4. Forgive past slights, as it releases us from being in bondage to the very person who hurt us. But remember, forgiveness frees up space in your brain and is not about excusing bad behavior. As B.B. sang, when we “Put the hammer down,” we move forward, towards a positive future. If you are interested in working with me to make your 2021 is a year of growth, or want me to speak to your organization, please check out my website: (www.counselingbymelody.com) and call me at (310)-285-9410.

Melody J. Anderson, LCSW, has a private psychotherapy practice in Westwood, LA, and New York City. She works with couples, individuals, adolescents, and families who face: anxiety, relational conflict, depression, trauma, addiction, impulse control, step-family issues, child-rearing, couple disputes, how to live with an addict, 12-Step Programs; life transitions, career concerns, life-coaching, and grief. Ms. Anderson is also a Licensed California Reverend, offering pre-marital counseling and wedding services. She also offers marital guidance for couples in recovery. Skype and Zoom sessions are also available.

Website: www.counselingbymelody.com