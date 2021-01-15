HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 14, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

179 COVID-19 Cases and Six Deaths Reported

DOH reports 179 new cases of coronavirus today and six (6) additional deaths, raising the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 318. Please note that 36 of the cases reported today are from Tripler Army Medical Center.

Deaths:

Oʻahu

1 woman, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 woman, 80-89 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

2 men 90-99 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 woman, 100-109 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

Maui

1 man, 90-99 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

This report includes cases up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 12, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 122 19,580 Hawai‘i 13 2,050 Maui 32 1,374 Kaua‘i 1 170 Moloka‘i 0 25 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 11 603 Total Cases 179 23,908++ Deaths 6 318

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 1/13//21 – Hawai‘i-3, Maui-8, O‘ahu-105, Kaua’i‘-0

++ As a result of updated information, four cases on O‘ahu were removed from the counts.

Weekly Cluster Report Attached

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reports 12 new staff test results. Of that total, one (1) was positive and 11 were negative. Additionally, two (2) more staff have recovered, leaving just 12 active positive staff. There were no new inmate test results. There are six (6) hospitalized HCF inmates. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reports 65 inmate results, 63 of which were negative and two (2) inconclusive. Additionally, one (1) inmate, who tested positive prior to entry, has been admitted straight into medical isolation at OCCC. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

7,901 Passengers Arrive on Wednesday

Yesterday, a total of 7,901 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 4,025 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,107 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/

Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine

Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194

[email protected]