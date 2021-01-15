HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF JAN. 15 – JAN. 17, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Jan 14, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Future Weekend closures (Friday to Sunday) will be included in the weekly lane closure news release

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the eastbound direction.

2) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 22, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 22, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project. See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

3) WAIKANE (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions in the vicinity of Kualoa Ranch on Saturday, Jan. 16, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in both directions between Kahekili Highway and the Wilson Tunnel on Friday, Jan. 15, through Saturday, Jan. 16, from 9:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions in the vicinity of the Keehi Interchange on Saturday, Jan. 16, from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for bridge deck repair.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions between Sumner Street and Halekauwila Street on Sunday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 22, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Houghtailing Street on Sunday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 22, over a 24-hour period, for sewer work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed over a 24-hour period.