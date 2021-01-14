Future Ready District Technology Profile 2020-2021 for Public Districts and Nonpublic Systems | Nebraska Department of Education

UPDATED INFO FOR NONPUBLIC SYSTEMS

Future Ready District Technology Profile 2020-2021 – Due Date: 03/31/2021

PLEASE NOTE NEW INFORMATION – The nonpublic systems profile will be available for nonpublic systems through NDE Portal under the “Data Collections” tab beginning January 25 as well. An activation code is required to add the collection to the NDE Portal account, obtained from the District Administrator.

More information and resources related to the new District Technology Profile are available for districts/systems (public and non-public) on the NDE website beginning January 15th:

https://www.education.ne.gov/educational-technology/technology-plan/

The website includes links to the following documents:

PDF version of the new profile instrument PDF of the instructions to access the profile in the portal PDF of frequently asked questions (FAQ’s) On January 25, link for Non-public Schools (Public schools districts must use the NDE portal)

If you have difficulties accessing the documents on the NDE website, please contact the Digital Learning Office at nde.digitallearning@nebraska.gov to request that the documents be emailed to you.