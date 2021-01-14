Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Future Ready District Technology Profile 2020-2021 for Public Districts | Nebraska Department of Education

Future Ready District Technology Profile 2020-2021 – Due Date: 03/31/2021

The Future Ready District Technology Profile 2020-2021 will be available to public school districts on the NDE Portal under the “Data Collections” tab beginning January 25. An activation code is required to add the collection to the NDE Portal account, obtained from the District Administrator.

More information and resources related to the District Technology Profile are available for districts/systems (public and non-public) can be found January 15th on the NDE website:

https://www.education.ne.gov/educational-technology/technology-plan/

The website includes links to the following documents:

  1. PDF version of the new profile instrument
  2. PDF of the instructions to access the profile in the portal
  3. PDF of frequently asked questions (FAQ’s)

If you have difficulties accessing the documents on the NDE website, please contact the Digital Learning Office at nde.digitallearning@nebraska.gov to request that the documents be emailed to you.

