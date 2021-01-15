Interstate 11 Paving Upgrades, Lane Restrictions Start January 20 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following lane restrictions related to a $12.7 million, 6-mile-long rubberized pavement upgrade of Interstate 11 in Henderson awarded late last year.

January 20 – February 28 • South and northbound Interstate 11 between College Drive and the railroad tracks will be reduced to two travel lanes from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, January 20 until February 28, in Henderson. • South and northbound Interstate 11 between Horizon Drive and Lake Mead Parkway will be reduced to two travel lanes 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, January 20 until February 28, in Henderson.

The project, which takes place between Mile Markers 16.8 and 22.8, calls for placing nearly 24,000 tons of blacktop or enough asphalt to pave over 2,000-average-sized driveways. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor. These upgrades will remove and replace the existing 14-year-old rubberized asphalt, replacing it with a crumb rubber overlay for a smoother, rejuvenated driving surface that also dampens ambient noise.

The job additionally entails repairing concrete slab and bridge decks at East Paradise Hills and College drives, plus ramp repaving, as well as installing 315,283 cubic yards of decorative rock, 698 boulders, and 2,817 cubic yards of riprap at the freeway interchanges. The rock, boulders and riprap – beyond its aesthetic value – helps aid air and water quality while reducing soil erosion for better slope management.

Other work consists of new bridge painting and drainage enhancements, plus lighting and signage improvements. (This project upgrades the old section of Interstate 515, which became Interstate 11 in 2008 with the opening of the Boulder City Bypass). This stretch of interstate averages over 76,000 vehicles daily, with heavy truck travel accounting for nearly 4 percent of total traffic.

The federally funded project will create 164 direct, indirect and induced local jobs, with work scheduled to finish by late summer 2021.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.