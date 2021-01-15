Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of Third Corpus Christi Location with Fundraiser and Free Car Washes
Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on Jan 18 and Free Washes from Jan 20 through Jan 31
We love opportunities to really make a difference in the lives of a family, a community, and our own people.”CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, USA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the fastest growing car wash chain in Texas, is giving away their best “Lucky Duck” car wash to every customer for 12 days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving the Bay Area of Corpus Christi and surrounding areas. The free car wash days begin on January 20th and run through January 31st and are only available at the new location. Quick Quack will also be awarding prizes of “Free Car Washes for a Year” to five lucky customers during the first hour of the Grand Opening on January 20th. Quick Quack Car Wash is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
— Jason Johnson, CEO
The new car wash is located at 542 Airline Road and is the third Quick Quack Car Wash to serve Corpus Christi. An additional Quick Quack Car Wash location is currently under construction at 7406 South Staples Street.
In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will also hold a special fundraiser on Monday, January 18th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit the Anderson family, who recently lost their father in a tragic accident. During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the Grand Opening and receive the Best, or “Lucky Duck” Wash, for free. Quick Quack will be matching donations made by customers during that time.
“This past year has been challenging,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “One of the bright spots for us has been being able to focus on opening car washes, adding team members, and continuing to establish our unique brand in Corpus Christi. We love opportunities to really make a difference in the lives of a family, a community, and our own people.”
Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation.
In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $19.99 per month.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash operates more than 120 locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. The high-quality and environmentally-friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com. ###
Amaris Garcia
Quick Quack Car Wash
+1 806-831-6072
