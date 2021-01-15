Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Participates In Keynote Discussion At Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Policy Orientation

January 14, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today participated in a keynote discussion at the Texas Public Policy Foundation's (TPPF) Policy Orientation in Austin. Moderated by TPPF Executive Director Kevin Roberts, the Governor discussed the most pertinent policy issues facing the state of Texas. During the discussion, the Governor talked about the state's response to COVID-19, Texas' continued economic success, public safety, and Texas exceptionalism. 

"Texas is exceptional, but it's not because of the heavy hand of government — it is because of our commitment to limited government, liberty, and free markets," said Governor Abbott. "Texas leads the nation in upholding these principles, and we work tirelessly every day to ensure that our state remains the best place to live, work, and raise a family. That means strengthening our economic model of low taxes and reasonable regulations, making our communities safer, and ultimately safeguarding the constitutional rights that are God-given to every American and every Texan." 

The Texas Public Policy Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit, non-partisan research institute. The Foundation’s mission is to promote and defend liberty, personal responsibility, and free enterprise in Texas and the nation by educating and affecting policymakers and the Texas public policy debate with academically sound research and outreach. 

