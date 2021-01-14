Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft Two Offense: 3100 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft Two offense that occurred on Monday, December 28, 2020, in the 3100 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:17 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and grabbed the victim’s backpack off the ground. The suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/t6NGbTk325A

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.