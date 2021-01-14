Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,891 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Sandy Crawford to Serve on Several Missouri Senate Committees

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, announced she has received her committee assignments for the 101st General Assembly. Senator Crawford will once again chair the Missouri Senate Local Government and Elections Committee. This committee is charged with considering legislation relating to local and county government, in addition to matters concerning election law.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to once again lead this important committee,” Sen. Crawford said. “The committee process allows lawmakers to dig deep into issues and directly hear from citizens affected by the proposed legislation. I am incredibly thankful to the Missouri Senate president pro tem for placing trust in me to lead this committee at such a critical time in our state’s history.”

In addition, Sen. Crawford has been named vice-chair of the Senate Insurance and Banking Committee. She will also serve on the Agriculture, Appropriations and Rules committees. The 2021 legislative session began on Jan. 6, 2021.

To learn more about Sen. Crawford and her legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/crawford.

You just read:

Sen. Sandy Crawford to Serve on Several Missouri Senate Committees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.