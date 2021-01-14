Sen. Sandy Crawford to Serve on Several Missouri Senate Committees

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, announced she has received her committee assignments for the 101st General Assembly. Senator Crawford will once again chair the Missouri Senate Local Government and Elections Committee. This committee is charged with considering legislation relating to local and county government, in addition to matters concerning election law.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to once again lead this important committee,” Sen. Crawford said. “The committee process allows lawmakers to dig deep into issues and directly hear from citizens affected by the proposed legislation. I am incredibly thankful to the Missouri Senate president pro tem for placing trust in me to lead this committee at such a critical time in our state’s history.”

In addition, Sen. Crawford has been named vice-chair of the Senate Insurance and Banking Committee. She will also serve on the Agriculture, Appropriations and Rules committees. The 2021 legislative session began on Jan. 6, 2021.

To learn more about Sen. Crawford and her legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/crawford.