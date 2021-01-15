Zentap to Participate as a Sponsor at Inman Connect
The most robust and trusted content marketing and lead generation solution for real estate agentsBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the close of a strong year, Zentap will debut as a sponsor at Inman Connect in January 2021. Zentap is a Real Tech SaaS company that integrates MLS and local market data in order to help 10,000-plus real estate professionals scale relationships and relevancy with buyers and sellers online through automated, branded, data-driven content which is posted to their social media platforms, helping them grow their brand.
Zentap was the brainchild of a young entrepreneurial group that had experience in real estate and saw agents struggling with their social media content. The idea came to fruition as a way to provide agents with an affordable solution that can be scaled and automated to serve over 10,000 clients in a year, and rapidly grow. Fueled with seasoned marketing experts from various industries, Zentap has been able to utilize the foundational pillars of real estate and create an automated marketing strategy that helps keep realtors top of mind in their communities.
"Launching Zentap we knew that there would be demand in this industry, but did not imagine how quickly we would be able to scale and how valuable of a service we were providing to clients. By honing in on customer success, Zentap has grown both our product offerings, as well as our client base and we have been one of the fortunate to be able to survive and even thrive through this pandemic as the need for digital solutions has become critical," said Zentap CEO and co-founder, and recent Forbes 30 under 30 recipient, Eyal Cohen.
In the last year, Zentap has been able to create over 15 million local market views for its customers. In addition to the digital branding revolution Zentap has been unlocking the power of direct response omnichannel marketing, generating tens of thousands of buyer and seller leads over the past eight months for its customers.
With the launch of its brand new email tool, Zentap is continuing to expand its product offerings with solutions that real estate agents need and can benefit from. Zentap is also working with brokerage firms to provide their agents with access to Zentap's powerful dashboard where they can create unlimited digital assets, videos, fliers and more.
For more information about Zentap, and their content marketing solutions, please visit zentap.com.
About Inman Connect:
Real estate industry professionals from around the world turn to Inman first for accurate, innovative and timely information about the business. Known for its award-winning journalism, cutting-edge technology coverage, in-depth educational opportunities, and forward-thinking events, Inman is the industry's leading source of real estate information.
