Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,784 in the last 365 days.

TruVideo listed as a top company to watch in 2021 by Automotive Ventures

The future of service is TruVideo.

TruVideo creates transparency. Transparency builds trust.

Listed as top 8 Companies to Watch

Companies to Watch in 2021 - Automotive Ventures Intel Report

Let your customers see what you see.

TruVideo helps customers see and understand better.

TruVideo was listed as one of the top 8 companies to watch in Automotive Ventures’ Intel Report January 2021 Newsletter.

Our mission has never wavered from supporting dealers in the transportation industries by providing an easy to use communication platform to finally overcome the trust barrier.”
— Joe Shaker - CEO and Co-founder of TruVideo
WELLESLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 proved to be a year of tremendous growth for TruVideo with now over 5 million video views by their customers. Currently featured in the “Companies to Watch” section of Automotive Ventures January Intel Report, TruVideo has fixed the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by allowing dealers to virtually bring customers into the service area to see what the technician sees. Combine this with other mobile-friendly TruVideo products and the performance stats speak for themselves:

* 10-20% Increase in CSI
* 500+ Average Videos Viewed per Month
* 15-20% Increase in Parts Sales
* 15-30% Improvement in Customer Pay Labor
* Accelerated Customer Responses

What is the Automotive Ventures Company to Watch Criteria?
Steve Greenfield evaluates and speaks with automotive companies each month and develops a list of organizations that he believes are the most interesting and innovative. He looks for the ones that provide solutions to real problems for car buyers and the industry. He then shares his insights in the monthly Automotive Ventures Intel Report.

"Solutions that help dealers engage and build trust with their customers are more important than ever, especially at a time when remote connectivity is a must," says Steve Greenfield, founder, and CEO of Automotive Ventures. "Video and text capabilities, like those that TruVideo provides, are a great way to reach new and existing customers while improving CSI in the process. It is for this reason that we recognized TruVideo as an Automotive Ventures Company to Watch."

Automotive Ventures aims to support the success of automotive entrepreneurs, businesses, and investors. They do this as a publication broadly referenced to share current industry news, an overview of the automotive technology ecosystem, with in-depth segments, company profiles, and a summary of M&A and investment activity.

Joe Shaker, CEO, and Co-founder of TruVideo responded to the announcement,

“We are flattered to be recognized by a respected publication like Automotive Ventures that is well known for their dialed-in information on technology in our industry. We have kept our heads down and have been growing very rapidly. Our mission has never wavered from supporting dealers in the transportation industries by providing an easy to use communication platform to finally overcome the trust barrier while simultaneously growing our dealers Sales and Service revenues and CSI.”

TruVideo is mentioned alongside these other companies: Dealerwing, NemoData, ParkMyFleet, Traver Connect, Tecobi, Strolid, and Monk Vision.

About TruVideo
TruVideo is a video-first texting platform to improve customer experience and increase sales and service revenue by communicating transparently. TruVideo’s platform offers streamlined service inspections, sales walkarounds, estimates, internal chat, approvals, and payments. This revolutionary platform fixes the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by connecting through personalized videos, texts, and mobile-friendly features. With all these features and the enhanced reporting on customer engagement and real-time sentiment, no product is as comprehensive as TruVideo.

About Automotive Ventures
Automotive Ventures is the resource for automotive technology entrepreneurs and financial and strategic acquirers. The company, founded in 2014 by industry veteran Steve Greenfield, offers fundraising, growth strategy, and transaction guidance. Visit www.automotiveventures.com for more information.

April Rain
TruVideo
+1 781-819-0125
marketing@truvideo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

TruVideo listed as a top company to watch in 2021 by Automotive Ventures

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.