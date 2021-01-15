TruVideo listed as a top company to watch in 2021 by Automotive Ventures
TruVideo was listed as one of the top 8 companies to watch in Automotive Ventures’ Intel Report January 2021 Newsletter.
Our mission has never wavered from supporting dealers in the transportation industries by providing an easy to use communication platform to finally overcome the trust barrier.”WELLESLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 proved to be a year of tremendous growth for TruVideo with now over 5 million video views by their customers. Currently featured in the “Companies to Watch” section of Automotive Ventures January Intel Report, TruVideo has fixed the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by allowing dealers to virtually bring customers into the service area to see what the technician sees. Combine this with other mobile-friendly TruVideo products and the performance stats speak for themselves:
— Joe Shaker - CEO and Co-founder of TruVideo
* 10-20% Increase in CSI
* 500+ Average Videos Viewed per Month
* 15-20% Increase in Parts Sales
* 15-30% Improvement in Customer Pay Labor
* Accelerated Customer Responses
What is the Automotive Ventures Company to Watch Criteria?
Steve Greenfield evaluates and speaks with automotive companies each month and develops a list of organizations that he believes are the most interesting and innovative. He looks for the ones that provide solutions to real problems for car buyers and the industry. He then shares his insights in the monthly Automotive Ventures Intel Report.
"Solutions that help dealers engage and build trust with their customers are more important than ever, especially at a time when remote connectivity is a must," says Steve Greenfield, founder, and CEO of Automotive Ventures. "Video and text capabilities, like those that TruVideo provides, are a great way to reach new and existing customers while improving CSI in the process. It is for this reason that we recognized TruVideo as an Automotive Ventures Company to Watch."
Automotive Ventures aims to support the success of automotive entrepreneurs, businesses, and investors. They do this as a publication broadly referenced to share current industry news, an overview of the automotive technology ecosystem, with in-depth segments, company profiles, and a summary of M&A and investment activity.
Joe Shaker, CEO, and Co-founder of TruVideo responded to the announcement,
“We are flattered to be recognized by a respected publication like Automotive Ventures that is well known for their dialed-in information on technology in our industry. We have kept our heads down and have been growing very rapidly. Our mission has never wavered from supporting dealers in the transportation industries by providing an easy to use communication platform to finally overcome the trust barrier while simultaneously growing our dealers Sales and Service revenues and CSI.”
TruVideo is mentioned alongside these other companies: Dealerwing, NemoData, ParkMyFleet, Traver Connect, Tecobi, Strolid, and Monk Vision.
About TruVideo
TruVideo is a video-first texting platform to improve customer experience and increase sales and service revenue by communicating transparently. TruVideo’s platform offers streamlined service inspections, sales walkarounds, estimates, internal chat, approvals, and payments. This revolutionary platform fixes the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by connecting through personalized videos, texts, and mobile-friendly features. With all these features and the enhanced reporting on customer engagement and real-time sentiment, no product is as comprehensive as TruVideo.
About Automotive Ventures
Automotive Ventures is the resource for automotive technology entrepreneurs and financial and strategic acquirers. The company, founded in 2014 by industry veteran Steve Greenfield, offers fundraising, growth strategy, and transaction guidance. Visit www.automotiveventures.com for more information.
