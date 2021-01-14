BCUC Enters Agreement to Support the Establishment of a Residential Ratepayer Group

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Midgard Consulting Inc. (Midgard) to establish an Intervenor Group that will represent the interests of energy utility residential ratepayers in the BCUC’s public proceedings and hearings. This will help ensure the public interest and that residential ratepayers are adequately represented in BCUC proceedings, as BCUC decisions will affect the rates they pay and the safety and reliability of energy utility services.



It is expected that the Residential Consumer Intervenor Group will participate in BCUC proceedings where decisions will have an impact on residential ratepayers, and this entity will apply to intervene in those matters in accordance with the BCUC’s Rules of Practice and Procedure.

The BCUC has engaged Midgard to develop the Residential Consumer Intervenor Group as a separate, non-profit, legal society that will grow to be self-sufficient and sustainable. Midgard was selected to form this group following a fair and transparent Request for Proposals (RFP) process that the BCUC conducted in 2020. It was chosen based on numerous criteria, including its experience working with other Canadian regulatory bodies, its existing in-house expertise, its familiarity with energy regulation, and its plan to establish a sustainable program of intervention.

The BCUC has entered a three-year funding agreement with Midgard, which provides funding of $200,000 per year to develop and operate the program. It also includes reimbursement for the costs related to incorporating the entity, purchasing licenses and external financial audits, to a maximum of $35,000 in the first year of the agreement and $10,000 for the second and third years.

The Residential Consumer Intervenor Group is expected to be established and actively participating in BCUC proceedings commencing this month. To learn more about Midgard Consulting, visit midgard-consulting.com.

Background

On October 7, 2020, the BCUC issued RFP 11552 - BCUC Consumer Intervenor Group for an entity to establish a sustainable program of intervention that represents the interests of residential ratepayers in BC. The RFP was posted on the BC Bid website and sent to entities that have shown an interest in this initiative in the past. The BCUC conducted a thorough and transparent evaluation process to review the proposals, and ultimately selected Midgard Consulting Inc. as the successful proponent.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating British Columbia’s energy utilities, as well as its compulsory automobile insurance rates, and intra-and provincial pipelines rates. The BCUC is also responsible for administering BC’s Fuel Price Transparency Act. It is the BCUC’s role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.

